Lords question BBC chiefs after Huw Edwards revelations

Director general Tim Davie confirms to the committee's chair that the BBC has been in contact with the complainant in the Huw Edwards case.

But, he says, he "can only go so far" in discussing details of the situation due to concerns about privacy.

Davie says the BBC gets "hundreds of thousands" of complaints on issues such as scheduling. He gives the example of Wimbledon, which recently disrupted TV schedules.

In addition to those, Davie says the BBC also receives allegations which are serious in nature, as it did in this case.

"If they [the complainants] have something they have a concern around which clearly needs to be looked at, that gets passed to our corporate investigations team," he explains.