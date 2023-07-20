Reuters Copyright: Reuters Each polling station is staffed with people tasked to help you if you find anything confusing Image caption: Each polling station is staffed with people tasked to help you if you find anything confusing

If you're eligible to vote in person in one of the three constituencies that are voting today, you’ll have received a poll card in the post.

That will tell you which polling station to cast your vote at.

You’ve got until 22:00 BST to cast your vote, so if you haven’t got around to it yet, there’s still time.

When you arrive, head inside and give your name, address and show your ID to staff who will check you off against the electoral register and give you a ballot paper.

That ballot paper will have a list of who you can vote for and instructions on how to fill it out.

Once you’ve filled it out and are happy with your vote, fold it up and place it in one of the big ballot boxes you’ll see in the room.

Then you’re done! Pat yourself on the back for doing your bit for democracy and grab yourself a little treat before heading home and re-joining us here on the live page.