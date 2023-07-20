If you're eligible to vote in person in one of the three constituencies that are voting today, you’ll have received a poll card in the post.
That will tell you which polling station to cast your vote at.
You’ve got until 22:00 BST to cast your vote, so if you haven’t got around to it yet, there’s still time.
When you arrive, head inside and give your name, address and show your ID to staff who will check you off against the electoral register and give you a ballot paper.
That ballot paper will have a list of who you can vote for and instructions on how to fill it out.
Once you’ve filled it out and are happy with your vote, fold it up and place it in one of the big ballot boxes you’ll see in the room.
Then you’re done! Pat yourself on the back for doing your bit for democracy and grab yourself a little treat before heading home and re-joining us here on the live page.
Coming up... dogs at polling stations
Managing to combine exercising your pet and your democratic right has passed from something a few people did on polling day to one of the biggest internet tropes of recent years.
#DogsAtPollingStations trends on Twitter and Instagram each time the UK goes to the polls, and we at BBC News are not immune to the charms of a ballot box Beagle or a democratically-minded Dachshund - as you can see here from 2022 and also in 2021.
We’ll be keeping a keen eye out for pictures of pooches at polling stations and we’ll bring you some of the highlights here on this page - here's one called Prince, snapped earlier today in Uxbridge, to kick things off.
Why can’t we say very much on polling day?
The BBC, like other broadcasters, is limited in what it can report while the polls are open, meaning details of campaigning or election issues cannot be covered until they close at 22:00 BST.
Coverage instead tends to focus on giving information that will help voters with the process of going to polling stations.
The BBC is required by electoral law to adopt a code of practice ensuring fairness between candidates.That code is set by Ofcom, and the details of it can be found here.
What is a by-election?
A by-election is the process for electing a new member of Parliament when a seat in the House of Commons becomes vacant outside a general election. This can happen, for example, when an MP dies or resigns, or is convicted of a serious criminal offence. In today’s elections, all of the seats are being contested because an MP resigned.
A by-election does not have to take place if an MP changes political party.
During the period before the vote while the seat is empty, an MP of the same party in a neighbouring constituency manages constituency matters.
Welcome to our live coverage
Heather Sharp
Live reporter
Good evening. Polls have been open since 07:00 BST in by-elections to replace MPs in three constituencies in England.
Voters are heading to polling stations in Selby and Ainsty, Somerton and Frome, and Uxbridge and South Ruislip.
The UK has strict rules on what broadcasters can report about elections while polls are open.
But once they close at 22:00 we’ll be covering what’s been happening in more detail and we’ll bring you the results here on this page as they come in later. Stay with us.
What to expect at the polling station
