In recent weeks, Labour have been focusing on issues around the economy and cost of living at PMQs, so there could be more of the same from Angela Rayner.
One issue that could come up is public sector pay. With a wave of strikes
continuing, Rishi
Sunak has said he is yet to decide whether to accept recommended rises from official pay review
bodies, thought to be between 6-6.5%, for employees
including teachers, junior doctors and police.
With Sunak away in Lithuania at the Nato summit, there might be
some unaninimity on Ukraine, if it features.
It's PMQs time again
Heather Sharp
Live reporter
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this week's PMQs.
It's Deputy PM Oliver Dowden and deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner facing off again - for the second week running. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is in Lithuania for a Nato summit, after last week attending a service marking 75 years of the NHS.
With just one more week after this one until the MPs' summer recess, there are plenty of issues bubbling away - from mortgages, inflation and the cost of living, to immigration and public sector pay.
What might come up at this week's PMQs?
Stay with us for live updates and analysis.