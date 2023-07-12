In recent weeks, Labour have been focusing on issues around the economy and cost of living at PMQs, so there could be more of the same from Angela Rayner.

One issue that could come up is public sector pay. With a wave of strikes continuing, Rishi Sunak has said he is yet to decide whether to accept recommended rises from official pay review bodies, thought to be between 6-6.5%, for employees including teachers, junior doctors and police.

There is also the stickiness of high inflation and the rising interest rates being used to try to curb it. This morning, the Bank of England warned that mortgage payments would rise by at least £500 a month for nearly 1m households between the end of this year and 2026.

With Sunak away in Lithuania at the Nato summit, there might be some unaninimity on Ukraine, if it features.