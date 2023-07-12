British Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden reacts as Labour Party deputy leader Angela Rayner speaks during Prime Minister's Questions, at the House of Commons in London, Britain, 17 May 2023.
Dowden and Rayner stand in again at PMQs

  1. What might come up at this week's PMQs?

    In recent weeks, Labour have been focusing on issues around the economy and cost of living at PMQs, so there could be more of the same from Angela Rayner.

    One issue that could come up is public sector pay. With a wave of strikes continuing, Rishi Sunak has said he is yet to decide whether to accept recommended rises from official pay review bodies, thought to be between 6-6.5%, for employees including teachers, junior doctors and police.

    There is also the stickiness of high inflation and the rising interest rates being used to try to curb it. This morning, the Bank of England warned that mortgage payments would rise by at least £500 a month for nearly 1m households between the end of this year and 2026.

    With Sunak away in Lithuania at the Nato summit, there might be some unaninimity on Ukraine, if it features.

  2. It's PMQs time again

    Heather Sharp

    Live reporter

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this week's PMQs.

    It's Deputy PM Oliver Dowden and deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner facing off again - for the second week running. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is in Lithuania for a Nato summit, after last week attending a service marking 75 years of the NHS.

    With just one more week after this one until the MPs' summer recess, there are plenty of issues bubbling away - from mortgages, inflation and the cost of living, to immigration and public sector pay.

    Stay with us for live updates and analysis.

