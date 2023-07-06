Starmer speaks to BBC as Pincher 'groping' report due

Here’s what I understand is going to happen this morning.
This report and a suggested sanction will be sent to Mr Pincher at around about 0800 BST. It will then be published at around 0900 BST.
It has been examining whether or not he brought the Commons into disrepute - now, we should say that Mr Pincher apologised for drinking far too much and embarrassing himself when these allegations were made.
My understanding is that this report will be critical.
It is widely expected it’s going to recommend a suspension for longer than the threshold that can lead to a by-election.
I’m also told by several people that it is likely Mr Pincher might voluntarily give up his seat as an MP - maybe today, maybe in the coming days.
Chris Pincher stepping down… but a by-election might come first
But if events play out in such a way that a by-election is triggered, it means Rishi Sunak's Conservatives, reeling in the national polls, will have to defend another constituency won by the Tories in 2019.
Two of three by-elections set for July 20 were triggered by the resignations of Boris Johnson and his ally Nigel Adams.
The third was prompted by the resignation of David Warburton amid allegations of sexual harassment and cocaine use.
Who is Chris Pincher?
UK ParliamentCopyright: UK Parliament
Pincher was first elected as the MP for Tamworth in 2010 and served as a minister under former prime minister Theresa May.
Under Boris Johnson he served in the whips office and as a minister in the Foreign Office and the Levelling Up Department.
He quit as deputy chief whip after groping allegations emerged last year and was suspended as a Tory MP in June 2022.
Pincher now sits as an independent member in the Commons. That is because he had the Conservative whip removed when a formal complaint about him was made to the watchdog.
Chris Pincher report due this morning
An inquiry into groping allegations against Chris Pincher is to be published by Parliament’s standards watchdog this morning, at around 09:00.
Sources familiar with the process said they expect the recommended punishment to meet the threshold for a recall petition, which would likely mean a by-election.
The sanction recommended by the committee will need to be agreed by MPs and Pincher does have the right to appeal to an independent expert panel, if he can provide new evidence or point to a procedural inaccuracy.
The report will be published at 09:00.
Good morning and welcome
Andrew Humphrey
Live reporter
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of what is expected to be a busy day in Westminster. Here's what we're expecting to happen:
0900 BST: The government is due to publish a standards report into groping allegations against the former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.
1000 BST: Sir Keir Starmer will give a speech outlining his plans for education if Labour wins the next election.
Live Reporting
Edited by Andrew Humphrey
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
UK ParliamentCopyright: UK Parliament
-
0900 BST: The government is due to publish a standards report into groping allegations against the former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.
-
1000 BST: Sir Keir Starmer will give a speech outlining his plans for education if Labour wins the next election.
-
1430 BST: High Court judges will rule on whether the government must hand over Boris Johnson's Whatsapp messages and diaries to the Covid-19 inquiry.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Report expected to be critical
Chris Mason
Political editor
Here’s what I understand is going to happen this morning.
This report and a suggested sanction will be sent to Mr Pincher at around about 0800 BST. It will then be published at around 0900 BST.
It has been examining whether or not he brought the Commons into disrepute - now, we should say that Mr Pincher apologised for drinking far too much and embarrassing himself when these allegations were made.
My understanding is that this report will be critical.
It is widely expected it’s going to recommend a suspension for longer than the threshold that can lead to a by-election.
I’m also told by several people that it is likely Mr Pincher might voluntarily give up his seat as an MP - maybe today, maybe in the coming days.
Chris Pincher stepping down… but a by-election might come first
Pincher told the Conservative Party in April that he would be stepping down at the next election, which is due in 2024.
But if events play out in such a way that a by-election is triggered, it means Rishi Sunak's Conservatives, reeling in the national polls, will have to defend another constituency won by the Tories in 2019.
Two of three by-elections set for July 20 were triggered by the resignations of Boris Johnson and his ally Nigel Adams.
The third was prompted by the resignation of David Warburton amid allegations of sexual harassment and cocaine use.
Who is Chris Pincher?
Pincher was first elected as the MP for Tamworth in 2010 and served as a minister under former prime minister Theresa May.
Under Boris Johnson he served in the whips office and as a minister in the Foreign Office and the Levelling Up Department.
He quit as deputy chief whip after groping allegations emerged last year and was suspended as a Tory MP in June 2022.
Pincher now sits as an independent member in the Commons. That is because he had the Conservative whip removed when a formal complaint about him was made to the watchdog.
Chris Pincher report due this morning
An inquiry into groping allegations against Chris Pincher is to be published by Parliament’s standards watchdog this morning, at around 09:00.
Sources familiar with the process said they expect the recommended punishment to meet the threshold for a recall petition, which would likely mean a by-election.
The sanction recommended by the committee will need to be agreed by MPs and Pincher does have the right to appeal to an independent expert panel, if he can provide new evidence or point to a procedural inaccuracy.
The report will be published at 09:00.
Good morning and welcome
Andrew Humphrey
Live reporter
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of what is expected to be a busy day in Westminster. Here's what we're expecting to happen:
With my colleagues Sean Seddon and Ece Goksedef, and the expert analysis of the BBC politics team, we'll be bringing you rolling coverage throughout the day.