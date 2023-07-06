Starmer speaks to BBC as Pincher 'groping' report due

Here’s what I understand is going to happen this morning.

This report and a suggested sanction will be sent to Mr Pincher at around about 0800 BST. It will then be published at around 0900 BST.

It has been examining whether or not he brought the Commons into disrepute - now, we should say that Mr Pincher apologised for drinking far too much and embarrassing himself when these allegations were made.

My understanding is that this report will be critical.

It is widely expected it’s going to recommend a suspension for longer than the threshold that can lead to a by-election.

I’m also told by several people that it is likely Mr Pincher might voluntarily give up his seat as an MP - maybe today, maybe in the coming days.