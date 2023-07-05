Hello and welcome to this week’s coverage of Prime Minister’s\nQuestions from Westminster. With Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer attending events to\ncommemorate the NHS’s 75th anniversary today, it’ll be deputy\nleaders Oliver Dowden and Angela Rayner sparring in the House of Commons. Stay with us as we bring you all the latest lines and\nanalysis.
Live Reporting
Edited by Andrew Humphrey
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Post update
Andrew Humphrey
Live reporter
Hello and welcome to this week’s coverage of Prime Minister’s Questions from Westminster.
With Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer attending events to commemorate the NHS’s 75th anniversary today, it’ll be deputy leaders Oliver Dowden and Angela Rayner sparring in the House of Commons.
Stay with us as we bring you all the latest lines and analysis.