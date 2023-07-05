House of Commons
Oliver Dowden and Angela Rayner to face off at PMQs

    Hello and welcome to this week’s coverage of Prime Minister’s Questions from Westminster.

    With Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer attending events to commemorate the NHS’s 75th anniversary today, it’ll be deputy leaders Oliver Dowden and Angela Rayner sparring in the House of Commons.

    Stay with us as we bring you all the latest lines and analysis.

