  1. What might the NHS England chief executive be asked?

    Kuenssberg’s main guest today is Amanda Pritchard, NHS England’s chief executive, who just days ago joined the PM in announcing the NHS’s “historic” 15-year workforce plan.

    This week we’ve heard questions raised about the 110,000 vacancies in the health service, strikes, staff pay and poor working conditions. So what might come up?

    • We're likely to hear about the state of the NHS and how it aims to tackle staff wages, which weren’t mentioned in the new plan
    • Pritchard is likely to be quizzed on the upcoming consultant and junior doctors’ strikes over pay, and if this could impact the timeframe of the new NHS plan
    • Staff sickness levels are at a record high in the NHS in England, so it’s likely Pritchard will be asked how to tackle this

    We’ll have to wait and see what she’s asked - and you can do that by sticking with us right here on this page.

  2. Good morning

    Jamie Whitehead

    Live reporter

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today’s big political interviews as we bring you the latest updates, reaction and analysis from Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

    We’re at the end of what’s been another busy week in government, including a major NHS England workforce announcement and a lively Prime Minister’s Questions where Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer clashed on housebuilding and mortgages.

    We’re expecting to hear more on the NHS plan in today’s programme as NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard is Kuenssberg’s main guest.

    In the world of UK politics, we’ll hear from Labour’s shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson and Health Secretary Steve Barclay.

    And we also have an astronaut on the show. Christina Koch is set to be the first ever female Nasa astronaut to orbit the moon, she’s coming in for a chat.

    I’m joined by my colleagues Victoria Lindrea and Ece Goksedef, ready to bring you all the latest this Sunday morning. As ever, the programme’s due to kick off at 09:00 BST - you can watch it live on BBC One and iPlayer or by clicking the Play button at the top of this page.

