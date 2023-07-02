BBC Copyright: BBC

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today’s big political interviews as we bring you the latest updates, reaction and analysis from Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

We’re at the end of what’s been another busy week in government, including a major NHS England workforce announcement and a lively Prime Minister’s Questions where Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer clashed on housebuilding and mortgages.

We’re expecting to hear more on the NHS plan in today’s programme as NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard is Kuenssberg’s main guest.

In the world of UK politics, we’ll hear from Labour’s shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson and Health Secretary Steve Barclay.

And we also have an astronaut on the show. Christina Koch is set to be the first ever female Nasa astronaut to orbit the moon, she’s coming in for a chat.

I'm joined by my colleagues Victoria Lindrea and Ece Goksedef, ready to bring you all the latest this Sunday morning.