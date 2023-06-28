Economic impact of Illegal Migration Bill could be discussed
A recurrent topic at PMQs is that of migration, and as the Illegal Migration Bill is currently going through Parliament, the topic come up again today - especially in the light of yesterday's economic impact assessment of the bill.
The assessment said it could cost an estimated £63,000 more to send a migrant to a "safe country" such as Rwanda than to keep them in the UK.
The sum is the difference between the gross cost of relocating an individual - put at £169,000 - and the £106,000 spent on housing support if a migrant remains in the UK.
The government argues the policy would also have a deterrent effect.
However, the Home Office said it was "uncertain" what level of deterrence impact the policy would have because the bill was "novel and untested".
Live Reporting
Edited by James FitzGerald
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
-
Speaking on the government's lack of pandemic preparedness, Hancock said he was "profoundly sorry" for every death caused by Covid and he understood why some find it difficult to accept his apology
-
He said the UK's attitude of focusing on the consequences of a disaster and not on preventing it was “completely wrong"
-
Hancock claimed planning was focused on availability of body bags and where to bury the dead, instead of how to stop the pandemic happening and suppressing the virus
-
He said when he started the job he was told the UK was “the best place in the world” for preparedness
-
The former minister added there was not "a day that goes by" he does not think about those who died due to Covid
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
- Interest rates: How a rise affects you and your money
Sunak starts with Holocaust Memorial Bill
Rishi Sunak begins by speaking about the Holocaust Memorial Bill. Today will see its second reading.
He says he hopes the whole House will unite today to get the bill passed and put the testimonies at the heart of our democracy.
Watch PMQs live
You can watch Prime Minister's Questions now by pressing the Play icon at the top of this page.
If you can't see the play button please refresh your browser or reload this page on the BBC News app.
And we’re off!
Rishi Sunak is at the despatch box as this week’s PMQs begins.
The PM will take questions from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer before hearing from other MPs.
We’ll bring you all the latest lines - and you can watch along by tapping play at the top of the page.
Quite quiet in the chamber for now
Chris Mason
Political editor
Parliament is limbering up for PMQs.
The chamber is actually quite quiet - there are big gaps on both the Conservative and Labour benches.
A few minutes to go though - the PM hasn’t yet arrived.
Minister to respond to Thames Water concerns
Immediately following PMQs, the government will respond to an urgent question from Labour's shadow environment secretary Jim McMahon, on the financial resilience of the water industry.
The government has already said it's prepared for a "range of scenarios" following reports that Thames Water could be on the brink of collapse.
Thames Water has been under pressure over its performance and is reportedly struggling with a £14bn debt pile. It has yet to comment.
Works and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride told LBC this morning that regulator Ofwat would "continue to look very closely at Thames Water.
"What I'm supremely confident of is whatever the situation at Thames Water, the water will continue to flow. There is no question of that company going down in any form."
What else has been happening this week?
In short, quite a lot. Let's take a brief look at some of the other big stories of the week so far, and therefore what else could be mentioned in the Commons.
Strikes: With junior doctors already set to stage a five-day strike, senior doctors yesterday voted in favour of taking industrial action scheduled for July.
Climate crisis: The Climate Change Committee has warned that the UK is no longer a world leader in taking action on climate change, describing government efforts to scale up climate action as "worryingly slow".
Supermarkets: Bosses have denied making too much money from soaring prices.
Boris Johnson: A watchdog has called for reform of the ministerial code after the former PM committed an "unambiguous breach" of the rules by not clearing his new job as a Daily Mail columnist.
Economic impact of Illegal Migration Bill could be discussed
A recurrent topic at PMQs is that of migration, and as the Illegal Migration Bill is currently going through Parliament, the topic come up again today - especially in the light of yesterday's economic impact assessment of the bill.
The assessment said it could cost an estimated £63,000 more to send a migrant to a "safe country" such as Rwanda than to keep them in the UK.
The sum is the difference between the gross cost of relocating an individual - put at £169,000 - and the £106,000 spent on housing support if a migrant remains in the UK.
The government argues the policy would also have a deterrent effect.
However, the Home Office said it was "uncertain" what level of deterrence impact the policy would have because the bill was "novel and untested".
Read more here.
Watch Politics Live and PMQs
You can watch lively political debate now on Politics Live by pressing the Play icon at the top of this page.
Then at 12:00 BST you can watch all the drama in the House of Commons at Prime Minister's Questions.
If you can't see the play button please refresh your browser or reload this page on the BBC News app.
Recap: Matt Hancock at the Covid Inquiry
Former UK health secretary Matt Hancock gave evidence yesterday at the Covid Inquiry, which may well be brought up in the Commons today. In case it is, here's a quick rundown of what he said:
Sunak has left Downing Street
Rishi Sunak has just been pictured leaving Downing Street and is taking the very short trip down the road to the House of Commons.
He’ll face questions from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer - as well as MPs from all the main parties shortly.
We’ll bring you the latest developments, but you can also follow every twist and turn live by tapping the play button at the top of this page.
Sunak likely to face grilling on interest rates
Interest rates were raised for the 13th consecutive time last week - and today will be the first time Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer have faced one another since the Bank of England’s decision.
In case you need reminding, the rate was raised from 4.5% to 5% - it will affect loans, including mortgages, but also those with savings.
The rise, aimed at taming inflation, had nudged the Bank rate to its highest level in 15 years. It could prove a hot topic at PMQs today.
On Sunday, Sunak called inflation the "enemy" and told the public: “We’ve got to hold our nerve, stick to the plan and we will get through this.”
Meanwhile, Labour leader Starmer said mortgage holders and families were "paying the price of Tory failure".
Sunak and Starmer go head-to-head at PMQs
James FitzGerald
Live reporter
It’s Wednesday - and that means one thing: PMQs is back.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will soon be making his way to Parliament to face questions from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, and a number of other MPs.
It’s the first time the pair have gone head-to-head since the Bank of England rose interest rates to 5% last week, so expect the cost-of-living to be high on the agenda.
We have reporters poised in London Broadcasting House and our office in Millbank - with analysis from our correspondents in Parliament too - so stay with us.