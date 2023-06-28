Immediately following PMQs, the government will respond to an urgent question from Labour's shadow environment secretary Jim McMahon, on the financial resilience of the water industry.

The government has already said it's prepared for a "range of scenarios" following reports that Thames Water could be on the brink of collapse.

Thames Water has been under pressure over its performance and is reportedly struggling with a £14bn debt pile. It has yet to comment.

Works and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride told LBC this morning that regulator Ofwat would "continue to look very closely at Thames Water.

"What I'm supremely confident of is whatever the situation at Thames Water, the water will continue to flow. There is no question of that company going down in any form."