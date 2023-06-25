This week's economic news has not been good for the prime minister.

First, inflation figures showed the rate remained at 8.7% - the same as the previous month, despite hopes of a fall.

In response, the Bank of England raised interest rates to 5% - the first time they've been at that level since 2008.

The increase in the cost of borrowing is designed to dampen household spending. But it means more pressure for mortgage holders, who are already facing higher rates.

Sunak says he wants to halve UK inflation this year - it is one of his much-discussed top five priorities.