Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg is live now on BBC One, the BBC News Channel, BBC iPlayer and here on this page. Press play above to watch the show.
Halving inflation to 5%
Grow the economy
Reducing the national debt
Cut NHS waiting lists
Stop small boat arrivals
What are Sunak's five priorities?
We're likely to hear the prime minister discuss his five priorities for 2023, which he set out in January.
They are:
But in a week where inflation remained at 8.7%, and debt exceeded annual national income for the first time since the 1960s, how close is Sunak to achieving those goals?
Expect Laura to ask him about the progress - or lack of it.
Inflation giving Sunak a headache
This week's economic news has not been good for the prime minister.
First, inflation figures showed the rate remained at 8.7% - the same as the previous month, despite hopes of a fall.
In response, the Bank of England raised interest rates to 5% - the first time they've been at that level since 2008.
The increase in the cost of borrowing is designed to dampen household spending. But it means more pressure for mortgage holders, who are already facing higher rates.
Sunak says he wants to halve UK inflation this year - it is one of his much-discussed top five priorities.
Sunak to discuss NHS staffing plan
One thing Sunak will discuss is the government's NHS long-term NHS staffing plan, which will be published this week.
The new package of measures could see apprentice-doctor roles brought in to fill NHS staffing gaps in England.
It would mean school leavers could enrol to become doctors without having to pay to go to university.
The plan is also likely to lead to the expansion of the nurse apprenticeship scheme that already exists.
Welcome to the show
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today’s interviews, reaction and analysis on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
The big political interview is with the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who’ll be answering questions about the state of the UK economy.
Figures released this week showed that inflation remains at 8.7%. The Bank of England reacted by raising interest rates to 5% - the first time they've been at that level since 2008.
Sunak will also be asked about Russia, after Yevgeny Prigozhin's mercenaries advanced on Moscow, and the government's long-term plans to boost NHS staffing.