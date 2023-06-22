The panel for tonight’s programme will feature both people who voted to stay and leave the EU in 2016.
They are:
Conservative MP John Redwood
Labour peer and former shadow Brexit minister Jenny Chapman
Former Director of Communications for Tony Blair Alastair Campbell
Former Brexit Party MEP Ben Habib
Director of research organisation UK in a Changing Europe Anand Menon
How was the audience chosen?
Gerry Gay
Editor of Question Time
As with all Question Time audiences, this one has been chosen very carefully.
Every audience member has told us they voted leave. All opinion polling suggests some people’s views have evolved since the vote back in June 2016.
To reflect that, and in consultation with the BBC’s polling expert Sir John Curtice, around 70% still believe Brexit was the right thing to do.
About 20% of people in the audience would vote differently now, or regret their vote, and around 10% or so are unsure. Within all of these cohorts, there is a wide range of views on whether Brexit is a success, failure or it’s just too soon to say.
On top of this, the audience, like every other week, will broadly illustrate the overall electoral map of England. That means Conservative voters are in the greatest number, followed by Labour, the Liberal Democrats, and other parties.
Why a leave audience and why Clacton?
Gerry Gay
Editor of Question Time
On the eve of the seventh anniversary of the EU referendum, we thought it would be a very interesting idea, and of public value, to devote that night’s programme to a discussion about Brexit.
We’ve had many debates on the programme about Brexit between Leave and Remain voters.
Tonight, we wanted to try something different with our audience, but with a regular Question Time panel.
Clacton-On-Sea in Essex voted overwhelmingly to leave the European Union. It’s a town where the first clear evidence of voter frustration with the EU was illustrated, with the surprise by-election victory of UKIP’s Douglas Carswell in 2014.
On a platform that the UK should leave the EU, it went on to win around 3.8 million votes, albeit returning only one MP, in the 2015 General Election.
Now, after leaving the EU, four prime ministers, a global pandemic, European war and the current cost-of-living crisis, how does a cross-section of Clacton leave voters now feel about post-Brexit Britain?
Welcome to our coverage of BBC Question Time Brexit special
Marita Moloney
Live reporter
Good evening and thanks for joining our live coverage of tonight’s Question Time, which is a Brexit special coming from Clacton-on-Sea.
On Friday, it will be seven years since the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union.
Tonight’s programme will explore the views of the audience and public attitudes towards Brexit, with a specific focus on the perspective of people who voted to leave the EU in 2016.
The panel will include both leavers and remainers.
I’m here with my colleagues Aoife Walsh and Sam Francis and we’ll be bringing you the key moments and exchanges from the programme, as well as reaction.
