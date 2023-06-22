As with all Question Time audiences, this one has been chosen very carefully.

Every audience member has told us they voted leave. All opinion polling suggests some people’s views have evolved since the vote back in June 2016.

To reflect that, and in consultation with the BBC’s polling expert Sir John Curtice, around 70% still believe Brexit was the right thing to do.

About 20% of people in the audience would vote differently now, or regret their vote, and around 10% or so are unsure. Within all of these cohorts, there is a wide range of views on whether Brexit is a success, failure or it’s just too soon to say.

On top of this, the audience, like every other week, will broadly illustrate the overall electoral map of England. That means Conservative voters are in the greatest number, followed by Labour, the Liberal Democrats, and other parties.