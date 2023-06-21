Today's PMQs comes hours after new figures confirmed inflation remains stuck at 8.7% in the year to May, the same rate it was in April.
Stubbornly high inflation looms over PMQs
Today's PMQs comes hours after new figures confirmed inflation remains stuck at 8.7% in the year to May, the same rate it was in April.
There had been expectations inflation might drop, but rising prices for flights and second-hand cars contributed to the unexpected figure.
The rate at which prices for groceries have risen compared to the year before was 18.3% in May - down slightly from April's 19% figure, but still putting pressures on household budgets.
It's a big political problem for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak - who made halving inflation to 5% by the end of the year one of his five main goals for 2022.
What might come up at PMQs?
On a day when we found out the UK inflation rate remains stuck at 8.7% - despite expectations of a fall – opposition parties are expected to focus on the state of the economy and cost-of-living issues at PMQs.
Another rise in interest rates is widely forecast tomorrow, with some analysts predicting the Bank of England may raise them by as much as 0.5%.
Former Conservative Party chairman Sir Jake Berry has called for the government to do something to help households struggling with rising mortgage costs – but Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has appeared to rule that out.
Labour’s shadow Treasury chief secretary Pat McFadden says the government "can't be the solution" to persistent inflation "because they have been part of the problem for far too long”.
It's also worth watching out for questions on why Rishi Sunak didn't turn up in the Commons to vote on the report into Boris Johnson misleading Parliament over Partygate, which MPs overwhelmingly backed on Monday evening.
Sunak to face Starmer at PMQs
Marita Moloney
Live reporter
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of this week’s Prime Minister’s Questions.
PM Rishi Sunak is set to face the Leader of the Opposition Sir Keir Starmer in the House of Commons at noon.
He’s likely to be pressed on the cost of living, after figures released this morning showed that inflation remained at a stubbornly high level of 8.7%.
Mortgages are also potentially on the agenda, after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt ruled out introducing major financial support to mortgage holders over fears it would drive the cost of living higher.
Sunak will also face MPs for the first time since missing a vote to approve the report into Boris Johnson misleading Parliament over Partygate, which MPs overwhelmingly supported.
We have reporters poised in New Broadcasting House and at our office in Millbank, and we’ll be bringing you analysis from our correspondents in Parliament too, so stay with us.