EPA Copyright: EPA

Today's PMQs comes hours after new figures confirmed inflation remains stuck at 8.7% in the year to May, the same rate it was in April.

There had been expectations inflation might drop, but rising prices for flights and second-hand cars contributed to the unexpected figure.

The rate at which prices for groceries have risen compared to the year before was 18.3% in May - down slightly from April's 19% figure, but still putting pressures on household budgets.

It's a big political problem for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak - who made halving inflation to 5% by the end of the year one of his five main goals for 2022.