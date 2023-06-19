Boris Johnson Partygate report to be debated by MPs

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been investigated over his claims that all Covid rules were followed while he was in Downing Street, following details of parties which emerged in the media in late 2021.
A committee of MPs, called the Privileges Committee, were tasked with investigating whether he deliberately misled MPs.
The report, published on Thursday, found he had - and also had “personal knowledge” of rule breaking.
Johnson resigned as an MP last week, publicly attacking the committee before it published its report. This led to the committee increasing the recommended sanction against him to a 90-day suspension - but of course he'd already stood down by that point.
MPs are debating the report today - and may vote later on whether to accept its recommendations.
Happy birthday Boris Johnson?
Dulcie Lee
Live reporter
It’s a big day for Boris Johnson. Firstly, he turns 59 today, and secondly MPs are going to discuss, and potentially vote on, a committee report published last week which found him to have misled Parliament.
On Thursday, the Privileges Committee published a 30,000-word report on their investigation into Johnson, recommending he be suspended as an MP for 90 days (he'd already resigned by that point though).
Today, MPs will debate the report's findings, which may take up several hours.
What’s not yet clear is if they’ll actually vote on whether to accept the recommendations - that'll become clear later on.
What is clear though, is that we'll be here through it all - with breaking lines and expert analysis.
Covid party 'Jingle and Mingle' invite sent to Tory aides
While much of the Partygate news is behind us, more evidence continues to emerge about gatherings held while pandemic restrictions were in place.
Conservative activists filmed dancing at a Christmas party during Covid restrictions in 2020 were invited to "jingle and mingle", according to an invitation seen by the BBC.
Our colleague Phil Kemp reports that 30 people were invited to the event at Conservative Party headquarters on 14 December, when indoor socialising was banned in London.
The Metropolitan Police are reviewing video of the event, first published by the Mirror, which shows people drinking and standing in groups and man and a woman holding hands and dancing.
One person can be heard saying it is OK to film "as long as we don't stream that we're, like, bending the rules".
Read more here.
