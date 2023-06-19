Boris Johnson Partygate report to be debated by MPs

While much of the Partygate news is behind us, more evidence continues to emerge about gatherings held while pandemic restrictions were in place.

Conservative activists filmed dancing at a Christmas party during Covid restrictions in 2020 were invited to "jingle and mingle", according to an invitation seen by the BBC.

Our colleague Phil Kemp reports that 30 people were invited to the event at Conservative Party headquarters on 14 December, when indoor socialising was banned in London.

The Metropolitan Police are reviewing video of the event, first published by the Mirror, which shows people drinking and standing in groups and man and a woman holding hands and dancing.

One person can be heard saying it is OK to film "as long as we don't stream that we're, like, bending the rules".

