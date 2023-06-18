BBC Copyright: BBC

On to today's main guest, Michael Gove. He's been an MP for Surrey Heath for almost 20 years. At 55, he's an experienced cabinet minister who has held a number of prominent roles in government, including education secretary and justice secretary.

Last summer he was levelling up secretary under Boris Johnson. But, he was sacked from that role in July 2022, after urging Johnson to resign as prime minister - more on that in a moment.

Gove then backed Rishi Sunak during the summer edition of the Tory Party leadership contest and, at the time, said Liz Truss's tax policies were a "holiday from reality". A few weeks later, after Truss’s resignation and Sunak’s autumn leadership victory, Gove returned to government as Levelling Up Secretary – which is the role he currently holds.

What else has he been in the headlines for? Well, he has admitted using cocaine as a young journalist. There was also the time he was filmed dancing at an Aberdeen nightclub, and last May he was criticised for adopting American and scouse accents in a BBC Breakfast interview on the cost of living. But, he did take being trapped in a BBC lift for half an hour in good humour.