Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today’s big political interviews as we bring you the latest updates, reaction and analysis from Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
It has been another hectic week of political headlines for the Tories which looks like a party as divided as it's ever been after a war of words broke out between Rishi Sunak and his predecessor Boris Johnson over his honours list.
For a government facing huge economic problems - high inflation, high interest rates and a cost-of-living crisis affecting so many voters - the last thing they need are by-elections to fight. And last night delivered another, when suspended MP for Somerton and Frome, David Warburton, resigned.
Scottish politics has also been in the news - former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was arrested last Sunday and then released without charge as police continue to investigate allegations around the SNP’s finances.
A background to Michael Gove
On to today's main guest, Michael Gove. He's been an MP for Surrey Heath for almost 20 years. At 55, he's an experienced cabinet minister who has held a number of prominent roles in government, including education secretary and justice secretary.
Last summer he was levelling up secretary under Boris Johnson. But, he was sacked from that role in July 2022, after urging Johnson to resign as prime minister - more on that in a moment.
Gove then backed Rishi Sunak during the summer edition of the Tory Party leadership contest and, at the time, said Liz Truss's tax policies were a "holiday from reality". A few weeks later, after Truss’s resignation and Sunak’s autumn leadership victory, Gove returned to government as Levelling Up Secretary – which is the role he currently holds.
What else has he been in the headlines for? Well, he has admitted using cocaine as a young journalist. There was also the time he was filmed dancing at an Aberdeen nightclub, and last May he was criticised for adopting American and scouse accents in a BBC Breakfast interview on the cost of living. But, he did take being trapped in a BBC lift for half an hour in good humour.
Tories still reeling from Boris Johnson’s sudden exit
Just over a week ago Boris Johnson dropped a political bombshell that only he could – dramatically quitting as an MP and a blistering 1,000-word resignation letter taking aim at many in Parliament and Whitehall.
He – and a small group of his loyal supporters - then clashed with Rishi Sunak over Mr Johnson’s resignation honours list.
All this comes ahead of tomorrow where MPs will get to vote on the Privileges Committee report which condemned Johnson for deliberately misleading Parliament over Covid rule-breaking.
Boris Johnson has asked his supporters not to vote against the report – which included suspending Mr Johnson from Parliament for 90 days.
It may be that abstaining, or not turning up, is preferable to just a small number of votes against.
And who's on the panel?
Before the first of today’s main interviews, we’ll hear from our panel. In our studio today are:
Former conservative cabinet minister Justine Greening. She held several portfolios including Education and Transport during her government career. In 2019 she stepped down as MP for Putney citing “deep concerns” about the Brexit approach taken by Boris Johnson’s government. But, earlier this week, she expressed her surprise at the severity of the Privileges Committee’s recommendation to suspend the former PM for 90 days.
Samuel Kasumu, who worked in Boris Johnson’s government for two years. He was the former PM’s senior adviser on ethnic minorities, but quit in April 2021 after becoming unhappy with the government’s stance on racial issues. Earlier this year, Kasumu was endorsed by Tory heavyweights Grant Shapps, Priti Patel and Steve Baker to be the Conservative candidate at next May’s elections for Mayor of London. But, he failed to make the shortlist of three which was announced on Tuesday.
British historian and TV presenter Sir Simon Schama. He is perhaps best known for his BBC series A History Of Britain, among numerous other documentaries and books. He was knighted in 2019 after being recognised in the late Queen’s Birthday Honours in recognition of his services to history.
Who's on today's show?
On this week’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg are Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Evgenia Kara-Murza who is the wife of Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza - he was jailed earlier this year for charges linked to his criticism of the war in Ukraine.
We also hear from Sir Mark Rylance - one of the greats of stage and screen who returns to the West End in Dr Semmelweis.
More to come from everyone after 9am.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today’s big political interviews as we bring you the latest updates, reaction and analysis from Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
It has been another hectic week of political headlines for the Tories which looks like a party as divided as it's ever been after a war of words broke out between Rishi Sunak and his predecessor Boris Johnson over his honours list.
For a government facing huge economic problems - high inflation, high interest rates and a cost-of-living crisis affecting so many voters - the last thing they need are by-elections to fight. And last night delivered another, when suspended MP for Somerton and Frome, David Warburton, resigned.
Scottish politics has also been in the news - former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was arrested last Sunday and then released without charge as police continue to investigate allegations around the SNP’s finances.
There’s a lot to cover - stick with us.