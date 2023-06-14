The SNP's Westminster leader Stephen Flynn is up next.

He also discusses the incident in Nottingham, as well as those still reeling from the Grenfell tragedy.

Flynn says during his leadership bid the PM warned of the perils of rising mortgage rates, saying it would hinder their chances of winning the next election. Flynn asks: "Does he still agree with his own analysis?"

Sunak says is priority is to tackle inflation, and that to do that you need to control borrowing.

He then goes onto mock the SNP's plans to send flowers to former leader Nicola Sturgeon, asking Flynn if he signed the card.