The SNP's Westminster leader Stephen Flynn is up next.
He also discusses the incident in Nottingham, as well as those still reeling from the Grenfell tragedy.
Flynn says during his leadership bid the PM warned of the perils of rising mortgage rates, saying it would hinder their chances of winning the next election. Flynn asks: "Does he still agree with his own analysis?"
Sunak says is priority is to tackle inflation, and that to do that you need to control borrowing.
He then goes onto mock the SNP's plans to send flowers to former leader Nicola Sturgeon, asking Flynn if he signed the card.
Only the Tories can deliver for Britain, says Sunak
Sunak says this week Labour has voted against plans to tackle illegal migration and disruptive protests.
This government, he adds, has delivered record employment and the fastest wage growth in years.
Only the Conservatives, he concludes, can deliver for the people of Britain.
PM has lost control, Starmer says
In his final question, Starmer accuses the PM of spending more time "haggling with predecessors" than the economy or asylum system.
He says Sunak has lost control.
"Why not put it to the test and see if he can find anyone willing to vote for him. He should call a general election now," says Starmer.
Labour's energy policy 'will lead to British jobs for Russian workers' - Sunak
Sunak responds by saying that if you are looking for faulty economic policies, you should look at Labour's energy policy.
He criticises the policy, saying despots like Putin would be the only ones to welcome the policy.
Instead it will lead to British jobs for Russian workers, says the prime minister.
Will Sunak block Truss's honours list?
Starmer says there's only one party that broke the economy "and they're sitting right there".
He then goes onto discuss the honours list of Johnson's replacement Liz Truss, who was in office for just a few weeks.
Starmer says Truss's honours list plans to reward those who made her premiership "such a rip-roaring success," he says sarcastically.
He asks Sunak if he will block Truss's honours list, "or will he buckle to her as well?"
PM says Labour brings 'uncontrolled borrowing'
Sunak says his priorities are to reduce inflation, borrowing and debt.
He speaks of "Labour confusion" over spending on green projects.
It's always the same with Labour, says the PM, "uncontrolled borrowing and more chaos".
UK paying the price for Tory chaos - Starmer
Starmer says Conservatives are more focused on infighting and adds that "the country is paying the price for the endless cycle of chaos".
He says the Tory crash means "millions of mortgage payers will pay more next year".
"Those responsible should hang their heads in shame," he says.
PM quizzes Starmer on Watson peerage
Sunak echoes his previous sentiments, saying it is right to use the honours system - adding that almost 2,000 people are honoured a year.
He asks Starmer why he put forward former MP Tom Watson for a peerage.
Sunak 'too weak' to block Johnson's peerages - Starmer
Starmer says honours "should be for public service", not for Tory cronies.
He accuses Sunak of being "too weak" to block Boris Johnson's honours list, and says those who spend their time helping cover up Johnson's "lawbreaking" are now rewarded by "becoming lawmakers".
He asks if the PM's message to the public is: "If you don't like it, tough."
PM reiterates that due process was followed
Sunak says he has followed due process and convention, as have PMs of both parties.
He says Tory PMs might not have wanted to put Tom Watson or Shami Chakrabarti in the House of Lords, but did not interfere in political honours.
Labour leader continues with questions about honours list
Starmer continues by saying the PM did sign off on the honours list meaning that "those who threw a Downing Street party the night before the Queen sat alone at her husband's funeral will now receive awards".
If he is so tough why didn't he block it, he asks.
Peerage process followed 'to the letter' - PM
Sunak responds by saying he followed the process "to the letter".
Describing awarding peerages as a long-standing convention, he says it has been followed on both sides of the house.
Starmer opens with jab over Tory infighting
Labour leader Keir Starmer begins by remembering the victim of the attack in Nottingham, as well as all those who died in the Grenfell fire tower. He says the justice they're fighting for is long overdue.
He says people across the country are worrying about the cost of living, but says the Tory Party has spent the week arguing about "which of them gets a peerage".
A political battle over economic credibility
Chris Mason
Political editor
Here we go.
Lots of politics around involving a certain Boris
Johnson.
But significant economic news too — the prospect of
higher interest rates.
The PM claims the UK is "on track" to halve inflation in
line with his promise.
It’s a reminder that for all the noise in recent days,
the political battle over economic credibility is so, so important.
PM opens with comments on Nottingham attacks
BBCCopyright: BBC
Rishi Sunak begins by thanking emergency services for their response to the incidents in Nottingham and says his thoughts are with those affected.
He also pays tribute to the victims of the Grenfell tragedy, six years on.
Sunak on his feet in the Commons
PMQs is starting and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is at the despatch box.
We’re poised to bring you all the exchanges from the Commons, so stick with us as we bring you the latest.
By-election triggered in Johnson constituency
In the House of Commons a few moments ago, the government issued writs triggering by-elections to replace Boris Johnson and his fellow Conservative Nigel Adams.
The former prime minister shocked Westminster last Friday when he announced he would be resigning as an MP.
His decision to step down as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip came after he received the report from the committee investigating whether he misled Parliament over Partygate.
The by-elections have to take place between 21 and 27 working days after the issuing of the writ.
What can we expect today?
Prime Minister’s Questions will get under way shortly, and
there’s plenty of ground the session could cover.
Expect some of the discussion to centre on Tory infighting,
not least the explosive row between Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson over the
latter’s honours list.
Sunak has accused his former boss of asking him to “overrule”
the vetting advice on his House of Lords nominations, but Johnson accused the
PM of “talking rubbish”.
Let’s not forget that Johnson and two allies have said they would quit as
MPs in recent days, causing more headaches for Sunak.
Labour leader Keir Starmer has previously accused Sunak of
being too weak to control his party, and we could see similar charges flung
across the aisle today.
The government’s handling of the economy could also come up,
after chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the UK has “no alternative” but to raise interest
rates to try to tackle rising prices.
But Labour is unlikely to get a free pass, either, having been
accused of failing to stick to its promises, after rowing back on its policy to
invest £28bn a year in green industries if its wins power - Sunak could well
use this as an attack point against Starmer.
Then there’s the turmoil going within the SNP, after former leader Nicola
Sturgeon was arrested in relation to the investigation into the party’s
finances. Although she was released without charge, that’s not an opportunity likely
to be missed by the party’s Westminster rivals.
Buckle up.
New round of infighting in Conservative Party
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Since last Friday, the Tory Party has been engulfed in its
latest round of bloodletting, with Boris Johnson and allies turning their fire
on Rishi Sunak – and the prime minister responding by talking “tough” about his
predecessor.
First, key Johnson ally Nadine Dorries announced she would
be standing down as an MP, prompting a by-election. It was later confirmed that
she had been denied a peerage in Johnson’s resignation honours list, and was
blaming Downing Street for that.
On Friday evening, Johnson himself said he would be quitting
Parliament “for now”. He accused the Commons Privileges Committee, which has
been investigating whether he “deliberately or recklessly” misled Parliament
over Partygate, of acting like a “kangaroo court” when he had acted in good
faith.
He also criticised Sunak for putting the Conservatives’ time
in power at risk.
Another Johnson ally Nigel Adams also quit as an MP, forcing
a third by-election.
By Monday, Downing Street had concluded it needed to go on
the offensive. Sunak accused Johnson of wanting him to do something he should
not over the honours list, and said if people did not like the fact that he had
refused to, that was “tough”.
Sunak leaves for PMQs
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was seen leaving Downing Street in the last while for the House of Commons for today's Prime Minister's Questions.
Live Reporting
Edited by Marita Moloney and Heather Sharp
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC ReutersCopyright: Reuters PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
SNP raises issue of rising mortgage rates
The SNP's Westminster leader Stephen Flynn is up next.
He also discusses the incident in Nottingham, as well as those still reeling from the Grenfell tragedy.
Flynn says during his leadership bid the PM warned of the perils of rising mortgage rates, saying it would hinder their chances of winning the next election. Flynn asks: "Does he still agree with his own analysis?"
Sunak says is priority is to tackle inflation, and that to do that you need to control borrowing.
He then goes onto mock the SNP's plans to send flowers to former leader Nicola Sturgeon, asking Flynn if he signed the card.
Only the Tories can deliver for Britain, says Sunak
Sunak says this week Labour has voted against plans to tackle illegal migration and disruptive protests.
This government, he adds, has delivered record employment and the fastest wage growth in years.
Only the Conservatives, he concludes, can deliver for the people of Britain.
PM has lost control, Starmer says
In his final question, Starmer accuses the PM of spending more time "haggling with predecessors" than the economy or asylum system.
He says Sunak has lost control.
"Why not put it to the test and see if he can find anyone willing to vote for him. He should call a general election now," says Starmer.
Labour's energy policy 'will lead to British jobs for Russian workers' - Sunak
Sunak responds by saying that if you are looking for faulty economic policies, you should look at Labour's energy policy.
He criticises the policy, saying despots like Putin would be the only ones to welcome the policy.
Instead it will lead to British jobs for Russian workers, says the prime minister.
Will Sunak block Truss's honours list?
Starmer says there's only one party that broke the economy "and they're sitting right there".
He then goes onto discuss the honours list of Johnson's replacement Liz Truss, who was in office for just a few weeks.
Starmer says Truss's honours list plans to reward those who made her premiership "such a rip-roaring success," he says sarcastically.
He asks Sunak if he will block Truss's honours list, "or will he buckle to her as well?"
PM says Labour brings 'uncontrolled borrowing'
Sunak says his priorities are to reduce inflation, borrowing and debt.
He speaks of "Labour confusion" over spending on green projects.
It's always the same with Labour, says the PM, "uncontrolled borrowing and more chaos".
UK paying the price for Tory chaos - Starmer
Starmer says Conservatives are more focused on infighting and adds that "the country is paying the price for the endless cycle of chaos".
He says the Tory crash means "millions of mortgage payers will pay more next year".
"Those responsible should hang their heads in shame," he says.
PM quizzes Starmer on Watson peerage
Sunak echoes his previous sentiments, saying it is right to use the honours system - adding that almost 2,000 people are honoured a year.
He asks Starmer why he put forward former MP Tom Watson for a peerage.
Sunak says Watson spread "vicious conspiracy theories".
Sunak 'too weak' to block Johnson's peerages - Starmer
Starmer says honours "should be for public service", not for Tory cronies.
He accuses Sunak of being "too weak" to block Boris Johnson's honours list, and says those who spend their time helping cover up Johnson's "lawbreaking" are now rewarded by "becoming lawmakers".
He asks if the PM's message to the public is: "If you don't like it, tough."
PM reiterates that due process was followed
Sunak says he has followed due process and convention, as have PMs of both parties.
He says Tory PMs might not have wanted to put Tom Watson or Shami Chakrabarti in the House of Lords, but did not interfere in political honours.
Labour leader continues with questions about honours list
Starmer continues by saying the PM did sign off on the honours list meaning that "those who threw a Downing Street party the night before the Queen sat alone at her husband's funeral will now receive awards".
If he is so tough why didn't he block it, he asks.
Peerage process followed 'to the letter' - PM
Sunak responds by saying he followed the process "to the letter".
Describing awarding peerages as a long-standing convention, he says it has been followed on both sides of the house.
Starmer opens with jab over Tory infighting
Labour leader Keir Starmer begins by remembering the victim of the attack in Nottingham, as well as all those who died in the Grenfell fire tower. He says the justice they're fighting for is long overdue.
He says people across the country are worrying about the cost of living, but says the Tory Party has spent the week arguing about "which of them gets a peerage".
A political battle over economic credibility
Chris Mason
Political editor
Here we go.
Lots of politics around involving a certain Boris Johnson.
But significant economic news too — the prospect of higher interest rates.
The PM claims the UK is "on track" to halve inflation in line with his promise.
It’s a reminder that for all the noise in recent days, the political battle over economic credibility is so, so important.
PM opens with comments on Nottingham attacks
Rishi Sunak begins by thanking emergency services for their response to the incidents in Nottingham and says his thoughts are with those affected.
He also pays tribute to the victims of the Grenfell tragedy, six years on.
Sunak on his feet in the Commons
PMQs is starting and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is at the despatch box.
We’re poised to bring you all the exchanges from the Commons, so stick with us as we bring you the latest.
By-election triggered in Johnson constituency
In the House of Commons a few moments ago, the government issued writs triggering by-elections to replace Boris Johnson and his fellow Conservative Nigel Adams.
The former prime minister shocked Westminster last Friday when he announced he would be resigning as an MP.
His decision to step down as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip came after he received the report from the committee investigating whether he misled Parliament over Partygate.
The by-elections have to take place between 21 and 27 working days after the issuing of the writ.
What can we expect today?
Prime Minister’s Questions will get under way shortly, and there’s plenty of ground the session could cover.
Expect some of the discussion to centre on Tory infighting, not least the explosive row between Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson over the latter’s honours list.
Sunak has accused his former boss of asking him to “overrule” the vetting advice on his House of Lords nominations, but Johnson accused the PM of “talking rubbish”.
Let’s not forget that Johnson and two allies have said they would quit as MPs in recent days, causing more headaches for Sunak.
Labour leader Keir Starmer has previously accused Sunak of being too weak to control his party, and we could see similar charges flung across the aisle today.
The government’s handling of the economy could also come up, after chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the UK has “no alternative” but to raise interest rates to try to tackle rising prices.
But Labour is unlikely to get a free pass, either, having been accused of failing to stick to its promises, after rowing back on its policy to invest £28bn a year in green industries if its wins power - Sunak could well use this as an attack point against Starmer.
Then there’s the turmoil going within the SNP, after former leader Nicola Sturgeon was arrested in relation to the investigation into the party’s finances. Although she was released without charge, that’s not an opportunity likely to be missed by the party’s Westminster rivals.
Buckle up.
New round of infighting in Conservative Party
Since last Friday, the Tory Party has been engulfed in its latest round of bloodletting, with Boris Johnson and allies turning their fire on Rishi Sunak – and the prime minister responding by talking “tough” about his predecessor.
First, key Johnson ally Nadine Dorries announced she would be standing down as an MP, prompting a by-election. It was later confirmed that she had been denied a peerage in Johnson’s resignation honours list, and was blaming Downing Street for that.
On Friday evening, Johnson himself said he would be quitting Parliament “for now”. He accused the Commons Privileges Committee, which has been investigating whether he “deliberately or recklessly” misled Parliament over Partygate, of acting like a “kangaroo court” when he had acted in good faith.
He also criticised Sunak for putting the Conservatives’ time in power at risk.
Another Johnson ally Nigel Adams also quit as an MP, forcing a third by-election.
By Monday, Downing Street had concluded it needed to go on the offensive. Sunak accused Johnson of wanting him to do something he should not over the honours list, and said if people did not like the fact that he had refused to, that was “tough”.
Sunak leaves for PMQs
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was seen leaving Downing Street in the last while for the House of Commons for today's Prime Minister's Questions.