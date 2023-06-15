PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Senior Tory MP and former government minister Tobias Ellwood has been speaking this morning ahead of the publication of the report.

He says support for Boris Johnson in the party is now "changing before our very eyes" into "disappointment" and "anger", and suggested his chances of plotting a comeback now looked less possible.

"Johnson's confidence stemmed from the huge support he received from the party base," Ellwood tells Sky News.

"He was loved by members across the country but this is changing before our very eyes.

"There's now disappointment, even anger that the party, the activists are left to pick up the pieces".

He says he hopes the publication of the report would allow MPs to move on from the "public pantomime" which is distracting from the key issues.