Boris Johnson resigns as MP with immediate effect

In his resignation statement, Boris Johnson reaffirms his party's need to deliver on the 2019 manifesto which he was elected on and one he says "was endorsed by 14 million people".

"We need to cut business and personal taxes - and not just as pre-election gimmicks - rather than endlessly putting them up," he says in his statement.

"We must not be afraid to be a properly Conservative government.

"Why have we so passively abandoned the prospect of a free trade deal with the US? Why have we junked measures to help people into housing or to scrap EU directives or to promote animal welfare?

"We should remember that more than 17 million voted for Brexit."