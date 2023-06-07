Hello and thanks for joining us as we get ready for this week's instalment of Prime Minister's Questions, or PMQs.
It's the first one in two weeks after a brief House of Commons recess, and will be conducted by Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden and deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner. PM Rishi Sunak is currently in the US meeting President Biden.
We're hearing that questions about the Covid inquiry may come up, after various government departments were criticised for submitting inadequate evidence.
It comes after former PM Boris Johnson bypassed the Cabinet Office to hand over unredacted WhatsApp messages of his, after the government refused to.
I'm here at the BBC's political offices in Millbank along with my colleagues Sam Hancock, Chas Geiger and Kate Whannel. Stay with us as we bring you the latest news lines and analysis from the Commons.
Live Reporting
Edited by Marita Moloney
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Dowden and Rayner to appear at this week's PMQs
Marita Moloney
Live reporter
Hello and thanks for joining us as we get ready for this week's instalment of Prime Minister's Questions, or PMQs.
It's the first one in two weeks after a brief House of Commons recess, and will be conducted by Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden and deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner. PM Rishi Sunak is currently in the US meeting President Biden.
We're hearing that questions about the Covid inquiry may come up, after various government departments were criticised for submitting inadequate evidence.
It comes after former PM Boris Johnson bypassed the Cabinet Office to hand over unredacted WhatsApp messages of his, after the government refused to.
I'm here at the BBC's political offices in Millbank along with my colleagues Sam Hancock, Chas Geiger and Kate Whannel. Stay with us as we bring you the latest news lines and analysis from the Commons.