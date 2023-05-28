Russia’s ambassador to the UK, Andrei Kelin, is among the guests on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg this morning. And on the panel, we also have Bill Browder, a financier and high-profile critic of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.
Their appearance on the show comes hours after Russia carried out a new massive overnight drone attack on Ukraine's capital Kyiv, killing at least one person, according to local officials.
In Kyiv alone, officials said more than 40 drones were downed, though we can't independently verify these figures.
Russia - which launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022 - has in recent weeks stepped up its attacks on Kyiv, seeking to overwhelm the capital's defences.
The attacks come ahead of a widely expected Ukrainian counter-offensive.
Regular viewers will know that Laura Kuenssberg is joined each week by a panel of pundits.
This week, we’ll hear from Vivek Trivandi, co-chair of the British Medical Association's junior doctors committee.
Alongside him will be Shevaun Haviland, head of business lobby group, the British Chambers of Commerce.
Completing this week's trio is Bill Browder, a US-British financier and high-profile critic of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.
Who are this week's guests?
Joining Laura this week is Health Secretary Steve Barclay, who we expect will want to talk about the government’s plans for the NHS in England and continuing industrial action in the health service, including a new junior doctors strike planned later this month.
Also in the line-up is Labour’s Jonathan Ashworth. The shadow work and pensions secretary may address some of the cost-of-living issues that have come up recently, with inflation and energy prices in the news.
Against the backdrop of the ongoing war in Ukraine, we’ll hear from Russia’s ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin.
And we’ll also hear from former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries. We expect her to be asked about recent developments at ITV, after it’s high-profile presenter Philip Schofield quit the network after admitting he had not been truthful about a relationship with a junior colleague while he was still married.
Hello and welcome
Rob Corp
Live reporter
Good morning and welcome to our weekly live coverage of the BBC's flagship political interview programme, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
Today’s guests include Health Secretary Steve Barclay and Labour’s Jonathan Ashworth, the shadow work and pensions secretary.
The Russian ambassador to the UK, Andrei Kelin, will also be appearing. We’ll also hear from former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries on the controversies engulfing ITV after recent revelations about This Morning co-host Philip Schofield.
I’m here alongside Dulcie Lee and Michael Sheils McNamee to bring you text coverage, reaction and analysis of this morning’s political interviews.
New strike by junior doctors planned
Health Secretary Steve Barclay is one of the guests on today’s show.
His appearance comes just days after junior doctors in England announced they would stage a new 72-hour strike in June.
Barclay is likely to be questioned on the government’s stance regarding its most recent pay offer to junior doctors of 5%.
We can also expect some differences in opinion between Barclay and panel member Vivek Trivedi, who is co-chair of the junior doctors' committee of the British Medical Association.
The BMA union, which represents doctors and medical students, has previously said the government’s pay offer is not "credible".
Russian ambassador warns of Ukraine escalation
Laura Kuenssberg
Presenter, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Russia has warned Western supplies of weapons to Ukraine risk escalating the war to levels not seen so far.
Andrei Kelin, Moscow's ambassador to the UK, said his country had "enormous resources" and it was yet to "act very seriously".
His remarks come despite more than a year of fighting and widespread evidence of Russian war crimes.
In my interview with him, he suggested he was offended when challenged about Russia's conduct.
Speaking exclusively to the BBC, Kelin insisted Russia "hasn't just started yet to act very seriously", adding "Russia is 16 times bigger than Ukraine. We have enormous resources."
What could come up today?
We're likely to hear about the state of the NHS, and ongoing strike action with another junior doctors strike planned in June.
The cost of living is another big issue, with inflation figures showing the rate of price rises dipping but still very high at 8.7%.
Another big headline concerns immigration, with record net migration figures revealed on Thursday.
And then there's the war in Ukraine. Russian air strikes have intensified in recent weeks, including a massive drone strike on Kyiv overnight, ahead of an expected Ukrainian counter-offensive.
