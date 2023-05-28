Health Secretary Steve Barclay is one of the guests on today’s show.

His appearance comes just days after junior doctors in England announced they would stage a new 72-hour strike in June.

Barclay is likely to be questioned on the government’s stance regarding its most recent pay offer to junior doctors of 5%.

We can also expect some differences in opinion between Barclay and panel member Vivek Trivedi, who is co-chair of the junior doctors' committee of the British Medical Association.

The BMA union, which represents doctors and medical students, has previously said the government’s pay offer is not "credible".

Read more about next month's junior doctor strike here.