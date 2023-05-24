Sunak writes that “integrity, professionalism and accountability are core values of this government” and he says it is “right and proper” that issues are looked at “professionally”. He says he has spoken to his independent adviser, Laurie Magnus, who advised that “on this occasion further investigation is not necessary”. Sundak says “on the basis of your letter and our discussion, my decision is that these matters do not amount to a breach of the Ministerial Code”. He writes that he is “reassured [Braverman] takes these matters seriously”. He finishes the letter by saying “it is vital that all those in government maintain the high standards the public rightly expects”.
Live Reporting
Edited by Emma Owen and Owen Amos
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Sunak sets out his decision in letter to Braverman
Sunak writes that “integrity, professionalism and accountability are core values of this government” and he says it is “right and proper” that issues are looked at “professionally”.
He says he has spoken to his independent adviser, Laurie Magnus, who advised that “on this occasion further investigation is not necessary”.
Sundak says “on the basis of your letter and our discussion, my decision is that these matters do not amount to a breach of the Ministerial Code”.
He writes that he is “reassured [Braverman] takes these matters seriously”.
He finishes the letter by saying “it is vital that all those in government maintain the high standards the public rightly expects”.
Braverman's speeding ticket - the background
The home secretary has insisted she did nothing untoward in her handling of a speeding ticket she received last summer.
Suella Braverman, who was attorney general at the time, faced getting three points on her licence and a fine, or a course as part of a group.
She is asked civil servants about a one-on-one course, citing security concerns about being part of a group.
That may have been a breach of the ministerial code, and opposition parties demanded an investigation. But the decision about whether to order one came down to Rishi Sunak.
And now he's decided that no investigation was needed - but he does say a better course of action could have been taken.
Good morning
Emma Owen
Live reporter
Welcome to our coverage of today’s political events.
We’re all set for this week’s session of prime minister’s questions, but first we’re turning our attention to the PM’s handling of his home secretary Suella Braverman’s speeding ticket.
He’s decided she hasn’t broken the ministerial code.
Rishi Sunak will be taking questions in the Commons in the usual slot at midday.
We have reporters poised here in New Broadcasting House, at our Milbank office, and we’ll be hearing from our correspondent in Parliament too.
Stick with us.