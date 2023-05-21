WATCH: Arnold still has a Hummer - but it's electric
Politicians must move much faster to build more green projects
and preserve the planet for the generations to come, Schwarzenegger says.
He adds the world needs to ween itself off oil and coal. He has
two Hummers, he says, but it's "not a problem" because one is
electric and the other runs on biofuel.
Green technologies key to climate change - Schwarzenegger
Technology is key is the climate change battle, says Schwarzenegger - who champions the adoption of green projects to replace older, polluting technologies.
"We have to change with the technology; it’s as simple as
that.
"There is so much great technology now available
when it comes to cars, transportation, you know, with the electric cars, with
the hydrogen cars.
He recalls how, as Governor of California, he battled with car manufacturers over his global warming initiative.
"I mean,
this is really a great, great kind of turnaround.
"In 2004, 2005, we had one electric
car at the car show in Los Angeles. One. Now there’s 50.
"It is
fantastic the way things are moving."
'Governments always find excuses'
Schwarzenegger believes the lack of action on climate change is a matter of political will.
He cites California as a success story, with greenhouse gases in the state reduced by 25% and recent significant growth in renewables.
"We showed that you have the most profitable state – I mean,
our state has the biggest revenues of any state in the United States - can be the
greenest state. We are proof that you can do both.
"Governments always find excuses after excuses
why it’s expensive; it’s this or that.
"I don't know what they’re talking about; it’s
just the will is not there.
"They’re worried about selling out... maybe disappointing the oil companies or the car
manufacturers.
"It needs leadership and
it needs people to come together."
People are angry and frustrated at lack of climate action - Schwarzenegger
Schwarzenegger is asked about climate change protesters and their sometimes dramatic and disruptive methods to highlight the environmental issues we face.
"These are people
that mean well," he says.
"They’re maybe not going
about it in a way that we would like them to go about it. But the bottom line is, people worldwide are
angry about government. Because they
just have excuses after excuses why they cannot get it done.
"I mean, think about it, that the world signed an
agreement in 2015 in Paris, to go and to reduce greenhouse gases by a certain
percentage.
"Well, 70% of the countries
have not really lived up to their promise.
"So people are angry, they say, what can I
do? They're angry and they're frustrated."
Give up fossil fuels or 'we're going to kill ourselves'
Schwarzenegger believes “each one of us has the power to do
something” to bring about climate change, but stresses it is important to keep
the message simple.
“When you talk about the environment and when you talk about
environmental issues, it could mean so much to different people.
“So that’s why I say, let’s just keep it simple and just say
to people, look, the longer we use fossil fuels, and the longer we use cars that
are driving on fossil fuels and get powered – instead of electric cars - I think
we’re going to kill ourselves.”
'Everyone can be part of the solution'
Politicians, people and business must move much faster, Schwarzenegger
believes, to preserve the planet – and he believes
at least part of the answer lies in working together.
The actor, who describes himself as “passionate” about the environment, enacted a landmark climate change bill, the California
Global Warming Solutions Act during his tenure as governor of California
in 2006.
“I’ve seen first-hand what are the hold-ups to get things done…
how we can move things forward.
“And how important it is to bring people together,” he adds,
citing the oil, coal and fossil fuel industries, as well as car manufacturers as
key players in tackling climate change.
“Everyone can be part of the solution… and I think that is
what has to happen.”
Hollywood star - and former Governor of California - Arnold
Schwarzenegger was back on home turf this week, attending the Austrian World Summit in Vienna.
The Austrian-born actor carved out a career on screen battling
pretty much anything that stood in his way. But this time he is taking on an altogether
more intangible and complex challenge: climate change.
“It is unlike
anything else,” Schwarzenegger tells Laura. “Because it involves stupidity, it
involves greed, it involves politicians - which means it involves lies and
exaggerations and promises.
“It involves death, it involves sickness, cancer, it
involves money, it involves opportunities. It involves so many different things.
"I mean, it would be a hell of a movie.
“More and more people are recognising the fact that we are
in trouble - that seven million people die every year because of pollution - and
that something has to be done about it.”
What might Therese Coffey be asked?
There’s been a lot of focus on sewers this week after private water suppliers in England said they were ready to spend £10bn to tackle sewage spills - but bills may need to go up to pay for it.
The environment secretary will be asked about this, but what else has been happening this week?
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is at the G7 summit in Japan and on Friday said he wants Russia to pay the price for invading Ukraine. He also announced more sanctions on Russian exports.
And what will she have to say about the energy price cap? The latest of which is announced on Thursday.
We’ll have to wait and see what she’s asked - find out by sticking with us right here.
Don't forget that Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg starts at 09:00 BST on BBC One, iPlayer and at the top of this page.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today’s big political interviews as we bring you the latest updates, reaction and analysis from Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
It was a busy day at the G7 yesterday when Ukranian leader Volodymyr Zelensky turned up in Hiroshima, Japan, to meet world leaders - including Rishi Sunak.
His visit came after the US announced it would allow its allies to supply Ukraine with fighter jets.
Will Environment Secretary Therese Coffey be asked about the UK’s support for Ukraine?
Stay tuned to find out.
What we are expecting to her to be asked about though is sewage. Last week, water companies said they were ready to spend £10bn to tackle sewage spills but bills may have to rise to cover that cost.
Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting is also here and the former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger is here to talk climate change.
Stay with us for live updates and reaction.