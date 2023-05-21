Technology is key is the climate change battle, says Schwarzenegger - who champions the adoption of green projects to replace older, polluting technologies.

"We have to change with the technology; it’s as simple as that.

"There is so much great technology now available when it comes to cars, transportation, you know, with the electric cars, with the hydrogen cars.

He recalls how, as Governor of California, he battled with car manufacturers over his global warming initiative.

"I mean, this is really a great, great kind of turnaround.

"In 2004, 2005, we had one electric car at the car show in Los Angeles. One. Now there’s 50.

"It is fantastic the way things are moving."