Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner said: “Under the Tories, child poverty is nearly back at the level it was when Labour last inherited the Tory mess.”

Last year, 29% of children in the UK were living in poverty after housing costs were taken into account, according to the economic think tank the Institute of Fiscal Studies.

In 1997-98, when Labour came into office, 33% of children lived in poverty.

This was reduced to 27% in 2010-11 – the year the Conservatives came into office.