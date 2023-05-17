The SNP's Mhairi Back said Brexit Britain faced higher food prices, a lack of workerss, and a decline in living standards.
In response, Dowden said the SNP should concentrate on the "mess they've left Scotland in"...
Reality Check
Is child poverty back to 1997 levels?
Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner said: “Under the Tories, child poverty is
nearly back at the level it was when Labour last inherited the Tory mess.”
Last year, 29% of children in the UK were living in poverty after housing costs were taken into account, according to the economic
think tank the Institute of Fiscal Studies.
In 1997-98, when Labour came into office, 33% of
children lived in poverty.
This was reduced to 27% in 2010-11 – the year the Conservatives came into office.
Dowden: I proudly defend our record
The Labour deputy leader, Angela Rayner told MPs the government was overseeing a "conveyor belt of crisis".
But Dowden said he stands by the Conservatives' record...
Angela Rayner: When will waiting lists fall?
Oliver Dowden was questioned by Angela Rayner on NHS waiting lists - here's what happened...
Reality Check
What has happened to waiting lists?
During PMQs, Labour's deputy leader Angela
Rayner said: "Waiting lists are longer than when the prime minister
made his pledge [to reduce them] five months ago."
She's
right. There are 7.3 million people waiting to see a hospital doctor, which is the highest ever
recorded and up on the 7 million seen five months ago.
But analysts of the NHS say it's not all bad news. Despite
strikes in March, the NHS treated more people than they did the month before or
at the same time a year ago.
Waiting
lists went up because the number of people needing treatment rose even
faster.
Analysis
No major blows from Labour
Helen Catt
Political correspondent
Oliver Dowden has got through his first PMQs standing in for Rishi Sunak.
He’s likely to be pleased, as there didn't seem to have been any moments that were too sticky.
Labour might be disappointed they didn’t land any major blows - but they did get the opportunity to hammer home some of their key issues such as NHS waiting lists and, notably, child poverty which was raised by several Labour MPs.
PMQs without the PM is always a slightly odd event. This one seems to have passed off uneventfully.
Dowden hails Welsh tourism - and says he's going back next year
Conservative MP Virginia Crosbie speaks in support of the tourism sector in Wales, asking if Dowden agrees that the UK government's tips bill would support the sector - in comparison to Labour in Cardiff's proposed tourist tax, which she says would undermine visits and jobs.
Dowden says he is happy to give that commitment to Crosbie. He adds that he's spent many happy family holidays in Wales - and plans to do so next year.
Dowden insists government has made mental health a priority
Labour's Rachael Maskell says mental health services are in crisis, and asks why the government sits on its hands while patients across the NHS are being failed. She asked for an urgent meeting.
In response, Dowden says is sure one of his ministerial colleagues would be happy to have that meeting.
He adds the government has made mental health services a priority, and has put more money into mental health services.
Labour MP brings Dowden back to child poverty issue
Labour MP Chi Onwurah is next up. She says half the children in Newcastle central are growing up in poverty.
She says over the last five years the delivery of food parcels to children in north-east England has risen by over 250%.
She asks the deputy prime minister why is "his government making it so hard for our kids".
Dowden replies by claiming the government have lifted 1.7 million people out of absolute poverty altogether.
Conservative MP Matt Hancock offers his congratulations to Dowden on a "brilliant first performance" at PMQs.
The former health secretary then asks whether the government will stay "laser-focused" on both the issues that matter to people like the cost of living and the NHS, as well as on the issues of the future like AI, which he says needs regulatory attention.
Dowden replies, saying he feels "incredibly optimistic" about the future of the UK in industries "across the piste" - including the digital and film and television industries.
"We're genuinely world-leading," he says, and are creating "high-quality jobs" we would want our children and grandchildren to have.
Conservative MP hails England jumping up reading league tables
Tory MP for Hertsmere Robin Walker says it's "excellent news" that England has jumped up league tables and is now fourth in the world for reading.
But he adds that attendance is very important, and brings the deputy PM's attention to a 10-minute bill that "delivers on key recommendations" from the Education Select Committee.
Dowden echoes Walker's remarks about England's ranking, saying the reading rate was testimony to the work done by his government.
He says he'll look into the 10-minute bill.
PMQs ends - but stay with us
The backbenchers' questions have now come to an end in the House of Commons, but stay with us as we catch up on a few more things that were asked and chew over what's been said.
Tory MP praises 'incredible' regeneration in Teesside
Conservative MP Simon Clarke says "incredible regeneration work is taking place on Teesside by our mayor, Ben Houchen".
He says Labour is attempting to "smear" the Teesworks project. He says it was always the case that the private sector should invest alongside the local government, and asks for confirmation that the plans have been "checked and approved by the government".
He says Labour should apologise "for talking down Teesside".
Deputy PM Oliver Dowden says "this is the UK's first freeport" which he says will create jobs and attract billions of pounds of investment.
He says most people will "see through Labour's attempts to talk down Teesside, where local leaders are working tirelessly to improve that region for the first time in a generation".
Dowden asked about rise in food bank use
Labour's Clive Efford speaks about the rise in people accessing food banks. He says the numbers have risen every year bar one since the Conservatives have been in power.
He asks if that is a record Dowden proudly defends.
Dowden says he is proud the government has given record numbers of people the opportunity to get jobs, as that is the surest way out of poverty.
He says up to 3.6 million jobs have been created under the Conservatives.
Labour MP asks why Sunak used private jet
Labour's Matt Western asks why Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently flew by private jet while angry rail commuters faced cancellations and longer journey times.
He says the public think that the PM has his "head in the clouds".
In repsonse, Dowden says that the head of the train drivers' union sits on Labour's National Executive Committee.
Labour lets the rail unions drive their policies and won't stand up to them, he adds.
Labour MP accuses government of 'another U-turn' on leasehold reform
Labour's Marsha de Cordova is up next.
She asks why the government has done "another U-turn" and broken a promise to leaseholders to scrap the "outdated" leaseholder system?
Dowden says he wants to assure her that the government is committed to reforming the leaseholder system to give homeowners greater control, and to give cheaper access to leaseholder renewal - including a 999-year extension with zero ground rent.
He adds that further reforms will be set out later in this Parliament.
Tory MP expresses concern about quality of managers at his NHS trust
Back in the chamber, Conservative MP Daniel Kawczynski says in 2016 Shropshire secured £312m for modernisation of A&E services.
But says he has a "real concern" about the quality of managers in his local NHS Trust.
Deputy PM Oliver Dowden says the Department for Health "are working closely" with NHS England and the Trust.
The Trust is working "at pace" to publish the plans in the coming months, he says.
Analysis
Dowden's first PMQs polite but punchy
Helen Catt
Political correspondent
Oliver Dowden’s job is usually to help prepare his boss for this weekly encounter.
So how did he fare in his first outing at the dispatch box against the Labour deputy leader?
Both he and Angela Rayner landed some clearly pre-planned lines in their exchanges about party politics, such as Dowden’s description of Rayner and Sir Keir as the “Phil and Holly of British Politics” or Rayner’s description of the National Conservatism conference as a “Trump Tribute Act”.
It was polite but punchy. When the questions took a more serious turn though, I’m not sure we found out much of substance.
Angela Rayner used her questions to highlight the government’s slow progress at meeting its target on cutting waiting lists.
In response to a question about child poverty, Dowden highlighted his own personal background as a “comprehensive school boy” to defuse Labour attacks, often used against Rishi Sunak, about the Tories being out of touch.
SNP pushes deputy PM on rising cost of living
We're now hearing from Gavin Newlands, SNP MP for Paisley and Refrewshire, who presses the deputy prime minister on the rising cost of living.
He asks Dowden if he still believes "his government's kamikaze Brexit is delivering for the people of these isles".
In response, Dowden says he believes Breexit is still delivering.
"It is only because of the strength of our United Kingdom that we're able to afford the sort of interventions, for example, that we've had with the cost of living."
Adding that windfall tax on oil and gas companies paid for that support, and that shows the UK is "delivering on the cost of living".
Will government protect NI access to UK market?
Now, DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson asks about unionists' concerns in Northern Ireland about their ability to trade freely within the UK and its internal market, despite the application of EU law in Northern Ireland.
He asks if the deputy PM would assure him that the government will protect Northern Ireland's ability to trade freely within and with the rest of the UK.
Dowden says the government is committed to providing those protections around Northern Ireland's access to the whole of the UK's market.
