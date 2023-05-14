BBC Copyright: BBC

No one story dominates Sunday's front pages but one picture does: the Princess of Wales playing the piano in a surprise video appearance at the Eurovision Song Contest, with The Sunday Times giving her "douze points".

Away from Eurovision, The Sunday Telegraph reports that Labour plans to give millions of EU citizens the vote if it wins the next election. Sixteen and 17-year-olds are also thought to be included in the plans, which could form part of it's next manifesto.

Turmoil within the Tory Party is the Observer's focus. The paper claims Rishi Sunak is "losing control". It says the Conservatives look "increasingly anarchic" - with former cabinet ministers openly criticising the direction of Mr Sunak's leadership, and "dozens" of backbenchers planning a new rebellion over Brexit.

In stark contrast, the Sunday Express insists the prime minister has "faced down" a "simmering Tory revolt" by vowing to "stay the course" and "deliver for Britain".

Meanwhile, the Sunday Times says allies of Boris Johnson have told the paper that they expect the former prime minister to "cut a deal" with the committee investigating whether he misled Parliament about lockdown parties in Downing Street.

