PA Media Copyright: PA Media Laurence Fox (left) and Andrew Bridgen Image caption: Laurence Fox (left) and Andrew Bridgen

Former Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen announces he is joining the Reclaim Party, founded by actor turned anti-lockdown campaigner Laurence Fox.

The MP for North-West Lancashire said he was joining the party "because they respect free speech as the basis for every aspect of our democracy and our society", and claimed in a live broadcast that he was a "prisoner" in the Conservative Party.

He becomes the Reclaim Party's first MP.

Bridgen was expelled from the Tory Party in April after he compared Covid-19 vaccines to the Holocaust and was found to have breached lobbying rules.

He had already lost the party whip in January, meaning he has been sitting as an independent MP in the House of Commons.