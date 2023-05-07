Culture secretary on Kuenssberg after Tory poll drubbing

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

And here's another of Laura's interviewees this morning.

New Zealand's prime minister attended yesterday's Coronation ceremony.

Elected as PM after Jacinda Ardern stepped down in January, Chris Hipkins earlier this week said he didn't think it would be too long before New Zealand stopped recognising the British monarch as its head of state - something he supports.

Hipkins met his Rishi Sunak on Friday - presenting his British counterpart with a bottle of ketchup which came all the way from New Zealand, as well as discussing a free trade deal between the two countries which will begin later this month as well climate change and the Ukraine war.