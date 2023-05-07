Culture secretary on Kuenssberg after Tory poll drubbing

Here's what Hipkins and others witnessed at Westminster Abbey yesterday.
Here's a quick video distilling the key Coronation moments in under two minutes.
New Zealand PM to appear as well
And here's another of Laura's interviewees this morning.
New Zealand's prime minister attended yesterday's Coronation ceremony.
Elected as PM after Jacinda Ardern stepped down in January, Chris Hipkins earlier this week said he didn't think it would be too long before New Zealand stopped recognising the British monarch as its head of state - something he supports.
Hipkins met his Rishi Sunak on Friday - presenting his British counterpart with a bottle of ketchup which came all the way from New Zealand, as well as discussing a free trade deal between the two countries which will begin later this month as well climate change and the Ukraine war.
Recap: The new NHS pay offer
Let's continue with the health topic for a moment - since we just mentioned the shadow health secretary's views on industrial action by medics.
On Wednesday, the government reached a pay settlement with a million health workers after a majority of unions representing NHS staff backed the deal.
Under the deal - which was first proposed in March - staff will get a 5% pay rise plus a one-off sum of at least £1,655.
However, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and two other unions have threatened more strikes.
Shadow health secretary also on the lineup
Also on this morning’s show is Labour’s Wes Streeting. The MP for Ilford North has been shadow health secretary since November 2021.
Streeting has previously said the national health service is in an "existential" crisis, and has promised reforms under a Labour government. He also said he would not “shirk” from using private providers to reduce NHS waiting lists.
He has refused to support strike action by nurses because of the risks to patients' safety - and, if Labour was in power, he said he would not give nurses a 19% pay rise – the increase initially demanded by the RCN union when industrial action began last year.
On the programme: Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer
Joining the programme this morning is Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer.
She’s been Conservative MP for Cambridge since 2015 and started her current role in the Cabinet in February this year.
Earlier this week she said this weekend's Coronation would “mark the beginning of a new chapter in our national history”.
But it's not been a good few days for her party, following the local election results mentioned in our previous posts.
How leaders responded to local election results
The Liberal Democrats had their "best result in decades" in the local elections, according to leader Sir Ed Davey - one of Laura's guests this morning.
They improved on 2019 - the last time these seats were fought - gaining more than 400 councillors, and taking control of 12 authorities including Windsor and Maidenhead, and Stratford-on-Avon.
Elections expert Prof Sir John Curtice said the Lib Dems had done slightly better than in 2019 and 2022.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer claimed the "fantastic" results showed his party was on course to win the next general election - expected next year.
His party won control of councils in areas that could prove to be crucial battlegrounds in the general election, including Medway, Swindon, Plymouth, Stoke-on-Trent, and East Staffordshire.
The Conservatives lost 48 councils and more than 1,000 councillors across England in Thursday's polls - a result Rishi Sunak admitted was "disappointing".
But Sunak said he did not detect "a massive groundswell of movement towards the Labour Party or excitement for its agenda".
Who won in my area?
There is just one result to come in the English local elections, and 229 of the 230 councils have declared.
The final council, Redcar and Cleveland, will resume counting on Tuesday.
Enter your postcode or the name of your council here to see who won in your area.
Key election results at a glance
Labour and the Liberal Democrats made significant gains in the 2023 local elections in England at the expense of the Conservatives.
Here’s a summary of the results:
The Tories lost 48 councils and more than 1,000 councillors across England in Thursday's polls, exceeding their worst predictions.
Labour won 536 councillors - gaining control of authorities in areas that could be key battlegrounds in the general election, including Medway, Swindon, Plymouth, Stoke-on-Trent and East Staffordshire
The Liberal Democrats took control of 12 councils, mostly in Tory heartlands, and gained 405 new councillors
The Green Party gained 241 seats - their best-ever result in local elections - and gained its first majority on an English council, in Mid-Suffolk
Polling expert Prof Sir John Curtice said this year's results were "only a little short of calamitous for the Conservatives". Labour's projected nine-point lead represents its largest over the Conservatives on this measure since the party lost power in 2010
After local election upheaval, what next for the parties?
Laura Kuenssberg
Presenter, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Swap the velvet cloaks, jewels, implausibly well-behaved choirboys and animals for ballot boxes, soggy rosettes, clipboards and leisure centres.
We watched one transfer of power on Saturday. Election results around England this week suggest one of a different kind is well under way.
The Conservatives got a kicking, Labour made good progress and Sir Ed Davey's tractor got the Lib Dems' wheels turning again (sorry). So what's next?
When the gap in the opinion polls between the Tories and Labour had been tightening in recent weeks, some Conservatives had been wondering aloud whether the prospects for them were not as disastrous as they'd feared. Real votes have put a dampener on that.
It does not seem likely, though, that MPs are going to start howling in pain publicly, or suggesting a change at the top, despite a few noises from predictable quarters.
One former minister says they are all "tired and fed up, but if you put your head above the parapet and moan, you just make it worse".
- The Tories lost 48 councils and more than 1,000 councillors across England in Thursday's polls, exceeding their worst predictions.
- Labour won 536 councillors - gaining control of authorities in areas that could be key battlegrounds in the general election, including Medway, Swindon, Plymouth, Stoke-on-Trent and East Staffordshire
- The Liberal Democrats took control of 12 councils, mostly in Tory heartlands, and gained 405 new councillors
- The Green Party gained 241 seats - their best-ever result in local elections - and gained its first majority on an English council, in Mid-Suffolk
-
Polling expert Prof Sir John Curtice said this year's results were "only a little short of calamitous for the Conservatives". Labour's projected nine-point lead represents its largest over the Conservatives on this measure since the party lost power in 2010
Who's on the programme today?
Laura Kuennsberg will be unpicking those local election results with Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer and shadow health secretary Wes Streeting.
On the panel are Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey, Daily Mirror editor Alison Phillips and Prof Jason Arday from the University of Cambridge.
Also joining the show is New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, who was among more than 2,000 guests at Westminster Abbey yesterday.
