There are elections in parts of every region across England, apart from London. Around 70% of England's electorate have the opportunity to vote.

These elections matter because they decide who governs closest to us, who will mould the places we live and work, who will run so many of the public services we rely on.

They are also a brutal gauge of popularity, or otherwise, for party leaderships.

Since the last round in 2019, we've had four prime ministers, a change of monarch and the UK has left the European Union.

In big picture terms, here are the themes to look out for: How badly do the Conservatives do? It is widely expected that the Tories are in for a rough time.

How well does Labour do? It is widely expected that they will do well.

But, the key thing on both these things will be, the extent of the gains and losses.

