Rishi Sunak at PMQs
Live

Sunak at last PMQs before local elections test

Live Reporting

Edited by Emma Owen, Alex Therrien and Heather Sharp

All times stated are UK

  1. What's stake during this week's poll

    Chris Mason

    Political editor

    There are elections in parts of every region across England, apart from London. Around 70% of England's electorate have the opportunity to vote.

    These elections matter because they decide who governs closest to us, who will mould the places we live and work, who will run so many of the public services we rely on.

    They are also a brutal gauge of popularity, or otherwise, for party leaderships.

    Since the last round in 2019, we've had four prime ministers, a change of monarch and the UK has left the European Union.

    In big picture terms, here are the themes to look out for: How badly do the Conservatives do? It is widely expected that the Tories are in for a rough time.

    How well does Labour do? It is widely expected that they will do well.

    But, the key thing on both these things will be, the extent of the gains and losses.

    Read more of Chris Mason’s thoughts here.

  2. Pressure on political leaders ahead of local elections

    Polling station sign in Westminster
    Tomorrow's local elections could be the biggest test of political opinion before a general election next year, so the stakes are high for all the party leaders.

    Rishi Sunak needs to show he’s starting to win back the trust of voters after a period of huge turmoil in the Conservative Party.

    Sir Keir Starmer is hoping Labour’s lead in the opinion polls translates into significant gains; the Liberal Democrats are targeting traditional Tory areas while the Greens are hoping to win an outright majority on a council for the first time.

    The last time these council seats were contested in 2019, the Conservatives under Theresa May lost more than 1,300 councillors, with the Liberal Democrat’s the main beneficiaries.

  3. Good morning

    Emma Owen

    Live reporter

    Hello and welcome to this week's live coverage of Prime Minister's Questions.

    As usual, we'll be bringing you the latest from the session in the Commons that starts just after 12.

    With local elections being held in England tomorrow, all parties will want to get their points across - so expect questions highlighting their preferred campaign issues.

    We'll cover what's said here, along with analysis from our political correspondents - and you can watch the session in full by clicking on the play button above.

