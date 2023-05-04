The clock has ticked past 07:00 BST - meaning that polls are now open for the local elections in England.
Voters to head to the polls in England's local elections
James FitzGerald
Live reporter
Welcome to our live coverage as voters in many parts of England go to the polls to elect their local councillors.
Today’s elections are taking place in 230 areas from Devon to Newcastle, and polls are open from 07:00 BST to 22:00.
The BBC, along with all UK broadcasters, is restricted in what it can report while polls are open (we’ll bring you more on that shortly). But we can provide practical information on the rules around polling day and what you can and cannot do at the polling station.
These are also the first elections to be held in England in which voters will be required to provide photo ID before casting their ballots - you can read more about that here.
Expect also to see pictures of dogs - or in fact any other pets people bring with them to vote - as well as some of the more interesting and unusual venues where ballots are being cast.
Later on, once polls are closed, we’ll bring you the results live with analysis and reaction during the night and throughout Friday.
Don't forget your ID
The rules have changed a little bit this year, and you now have to show photo ID if you’re going to a polling station to vote.
The most common accepted documents are your passport or driving licence - but there are plenty of other options too, including a voter authority certificate if you applied in time.
Voter fraud is pretty uncommon in this country, but the government says the new measures will help stop votes being stolen.
Changes will apply to the next general election too, so now’s a good time to start thinking about whether you've got the right ID.
We’ve done a handy guide explaining all the ins and out of the changes - you can read it here.
Which councils are up for election?
More than 8,000 seats across 230 councils across England (but not London) are up for grabs today. That’s about two-thirds of the country’s local authorities.
If you want to check whether there’s one in your area, you can search for it in this page on the BBC News website.
Mayoral elections are also taking place in Bedford, Leicester, Mansfield and Middlesbrough.
There will also be elections in a couple of weeks in Northern Ireland, when councillors will be elected across 11 local authorities on 18 May.
There are no elections in Scotland or Wales this year.
Voters to head to the polls in England's local elections
James FitzGerald
Live reporter
Welcome to our live coverage as voters in many parts of England go to the polls to elect their local councillors.
Today’s elections are taking place in 230 areas from Devon to Newcastle, and polls are open from 07:00 BST to 22:00.
The BBC, along with all UK broadcasters, is restricted in what it can report while polls are open (we’ll bring you more on that shortly). But we can provide practical information on the rules around polling day and what you can and cannot do at the polling station.
These are also the first elections to be held in England in which voters will be required to provide photo ID before casting their ballots - you can read more about that here.
Expect also to see pictures of dogs - or in fact any other pets people bring with them to vote - as well as some of the more interesting and unusual venues where ballots are being cast.
Later on, once polls are closed, we’ll bring you the results live with analysis and reaction during the night and throughout Friday.