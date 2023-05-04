PA Media Copyright: PA Media

The rules have changed a little bit this year, and you now have to show photo ID if you’re going to a polling station to vote.

The most common accepted documents are your passport or driving licence - but there are plenty of other options too, including a voter authority certificate if you applied in time.

Voter fraud is pretty uncommon in this country, but the government says the new measures will help stop votes being stolen.

Changes will apply to the next general election too, so now’s a good time to start thinking about whether you've got the right ID.

We’ve done a handy guide explaining all the ins and out of the changes - you can read it here.