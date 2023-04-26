Rishi Sunak to face PMQs after Raab resignation

There's plenty on the agenda.

Rishi Sunak is likely to give an update on the evacuation of British nationals from Sudan.

There has been criticism of the government's handling of the crisis, as some point out that other countries acted faster when fighting broke out.

With just over a week until local elections in parts of England and in Northern Ireland, there is likely to be plenty of focus on bread-and-butter issues like the cost of living and crime.

The prime minister and other Conservatives are expected to make much of this morning's news that the government has met its 2019 election manifesto target to recruit 20,000 more police officers in England and Wales.

On the cost of living, Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill has said people need to accept they are poorer, otherwise inflation will carry on rising.

Later today, the government's plans to deter migrants Channel crossings will be debated by MPs. Tories believe their "stop the boats" message is popular with voters. Opposition parties say the government has repeatedly failed to get a grip on the issue.