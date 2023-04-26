Rishi Sunak to face PMQs after Raab resignation

Rishi Sunak is likely to give an update on the evacuation of
British nationals from Sudan.
There has been criticism of the government's handling of the
crisis, as some point out that other countries acted faster when fighting broke out.
With just over a week until local elections in parts of
England and in Northern Ireland, there is likely to be plenty of focus on bread-and-butter
issues like the cost of living and crime.
The prime minister and other Conservatives are expected to make much of this morning's news that the government has met its 2019 election manifesto target to recruit 20,000 more police officers in England and Wales.
On the cost of living, Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill has said people need to accept they are poorer, otherwise inflation will carry on rising.
Later today, the government's plans to deter migrants Channel crossings will be debated by MPs. Tories believe their "stop the boats" message is popular with voters. Opposition parties say the government has repeatedly failed to get a grip on the issue.
Sunak's first PMQs after ally quits
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
This will be Rishi Sunak's first PMQs since his close ally Dominic Raab resigned as justice secretary and deputy prime minister.
In his resignation letter, Raab criticised the inquiry as "flawed" and later accused "activist civil servants" of trying to block the work of government.
The prime minister's spokesperson said Sunak did not regret appointing Raab to be his deputy.
But Labour accused him of being weak for failing to sack Raab.
Sunak leaves No 10 for the Commons
Rishi Sunak has emerged from the famous No 10 door, and is on his way to the Commons for his weekly round of questioning.
It's a short drive to Parliament, and it means the debate is not far off so stay with us.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Welcome to our coverage of PMQs
Dulcie Lee
Live reporter
It's that time on a Wednesday when eyes turn to the House of Commons for Prime Minister's Questions at 12:00.
Labour leader Keir Starmer and other MPs from across the political spectrum will be grilling Prime Minister Rishi Sunak just days after his former deputy Dominic Raab resigned after an investigation into bullying claims.
Sunak is also likely to face questions about the government's response to the crisis in Sudan, as the Foreign Office and military are scrambling to evacuate British nationals after violence engulfed the capital, Khartoum.
We'll bring you live updates and analysis throughout. Stay with us.
Live Reporting
Edited by Dulcie Lee and Heather Sharp
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Analysis PA MediaCopyright: PA Media BBCCopyright: BBC
What might come up in PMQs?
There's plenty on the agenda.
Rishi Sunak is likely to give an update on the evacuation of British nationals from Sudan.
There has been criticism of the government's handling of the crisis, as some point out that other countries acted faster when fighting broke out.
With just over a week until local elections in parts of England and in Northern Ireland, there is likely to be plenty of focus on bread-and-butter issues like the cost of living and crime.
The prime minister and other Conservatives are expected to make much of this morning's news that the government has met its 2019 election manifesto target to recruit 20,000 more police officers in England and Wales.
On the cost of living, Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill has said people need to accept they are poorer, otherwise inflation will carry on rising.
Later today, the government's plans to deter migrants Channel crossings will be debated by MPs. Tories believe their "stop the boats" message is popular with voters. Opposition parties say the government has repeatedly failed to get a grip on the issue.
Sunak's first PMQs after ally quits
This will be Rishi Sunak's first PMQs since his close ally Dominic Raab resigned as justice secretary and deputy prime minister.
Raab quit after a bullying inquiry found he acted in an "intimidating" and "aggressive" way towards officials.
In his resignation letter, Raab criticised the inquiry as "flawed" and later accused "activist civil servants" of trying to block the work of government.
The prime minister's spokesperson said Sunak did not regret appointing Raab to be his deputy.
But Labour accused him of being weak for failing to sack Raab.
Sunak leaves No 10 for the Commons
Rishi Sunak has emerged from the famous No 10 door, and is on his way to the Commons for his weekly round of questioning.
It's a short drive to Parliament, and it means the debate is not far off so stay with us.
Welcome to our coverage of PMQs
Dulcie Lee
Live reporter
It's that time on a Wednesday when eyes turn to the House of Commons for Prime Minister's Questions at 12:00.
Labour leader Keir Starmer and other MPs from across the political spectrum will be grilling Prime Minister Rishi Sunak just days after his former deputy Dominic Raab resigned after an investigation into bullying claims.
Sunak is also likely to face questions about the government's response to the crisis in Sudan, as the Foreign Office and military are scrambling to evacuate British nationals after violence engulfed the capital, Khartoum.
We'll bring you live updates and analysis throughout. Stay with us.