Oliver Dowden took over the role of deputy prime minister on Friday, following Dominic Raab’s resignation.
In a tweet, Dowden said he was "deeply honoured" to take on his new role.He's a close political ally of the prime minister. What else do we know about him?
Dowden has been Conservative MP for the Hertfordshire seat of Hertsmere since 2015 and has held several senior positions in government
He's been paymaster general, the secretary of state for digital, culture media and sport, as well as a minister without portfolio
Dowden was appointed chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster in October 2022
Before being elected to office he was deputy chief of staff to then-prime minister David Cameron, and according to local media reports at the time he beat current PM Rishi Sunak to be the Conservative candidate for Hertsmere in the 2015 election
Today’s front pages
BBCCopyright: BBC
A number of Sunday's newspapers are leading with Suella Braverman's vow to press ahead with tough laws to tackle illegal migration, including the Sunday Express which says allies of the home secretary have warned that “activist” civil servants are “out to get her”.
The Sunday Telegraph also reports Braverman has signalled that she is "prepared to ignore European judges" to start deportation flights to Rwanda, as she prepares to "face down her critics" this week.
The Sun on Sunday interviewed Dominic Raab, hours after he resigned as deputy minister after an inquiry found he had bullied civil servants. He told the paper the findings would "stop ministers driving change, driving reform and safeguarding taxpayers' money".
Tributes to the late entertainer Barry Humphries, creator of Dame Edna Everage who died aged 89, also feature on several of the front pages. Alongside her famous “Hello Possums” catchphrase, the Daily Star hailed the Aussie as “one of the funniest people ever” who was making pals laugh right to the end.
Every week, a panel of three joins the show to comment on the main interviews.
This week, we’ll be hearing from Mary Bousted - she is joint general secretary of the National Education Union. Its members in England are set to strike on Thursday 27 April and Tuesday 2 May after rejecting the the government’s pay offer.
Laura will be joined too by Lorna Hughes, the editor of the Sunday Mail in Scotland, where turmoil within the Scottish National Party continues to hit the headlines.
Also on the panel is Henry Dimbleby, co-founder of Leon restaurants, campaigner and author of the government-commissioned National Food Strategy.
He’s also co-written the book Ravenous, about the global food system, with his wife, Jemima Lewis.
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of the morning's political interviews as we bring you text coverage, reaction and analysis from Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
It’s been quite a week for Oliver Dowden, who was named as Dominic Raab’s successor as deputy prime minister on Friday.
No doubt he’ll be asked about Raab’s resignation and the report that led to it, which found he had been bullying civil servants.
Joining Dowden this morning is Sir Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats. After Friday's drama, Davey went to Raab's Esher and Walton constituency to demand a by-election. The seat is described as “knife edge marginal”, which the Conservatives only won by 2,700 votes.
And we also have the Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Jonathan Ashworth. No doubt he’ll be asked his thoughts on the new deputy PM and perhaps even what he thinks of the government taking legal action over a planned 48-hour nurses strike.
We also have Ofsted’s chief inspector Amanda Spielman on the show, she caused a bit of controversy this week by saying the watchdog wasn’t responsible for improving schools.
Live Reporting
Edited by Jeremy Gahagan
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
-
Dowden has been Conservative MP for the Hertfordshire seat of Hertsmere since 2015 and has held several senior positions in government
-
He's been paymaster general, the secretary of state for digital, culture media and sport, as well as a minister without portfolio
-
Dowden was appointed chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster in October 2022
-
Before being elected to office he was deputy chief of staff to then-prime minister David Cameron, and according to local media reports at the time he beat current PM Rishi Sunak to be the Conservative candidate for Hertsmere in the 2015 election
BBCCopyright: BBC
Who is Oliver Dowden?
Oliver Dowden took over the role of deputy prime minister on Friday, following Dominic Raab’s resignation.
In a tweet, Dowden said he was "deeply honoured" to take on his new role.He's a close political ally of the prime minister. What else do we know about him?
Today’s front pages
A number of Sunday's newspapers are leading with Suella Braverman's vow to press ahead with tough laws to tackle illegal migration, including the Sunday Express which says allies of the home secretary have warned that “activist” civil servants are “out to get her”.
The Sunday Telegraph also reports Braverman has signalled that she is "prepared to ignore European judges" to start deportation flights to Rwanda, as she prepares to "face down her critics" this week.
The Sun on Sunday interviewed Dominic Raab, hours after he resigned as deputy minister after an inquiry found he had bullied civil servants. He told the paper the findings would "stop ministers driving change, driving reform and safeguarding taxpayers' money".
Tributes to the late entertainer Barry Humphries, creator of Dame Edna Everage who died aged 89, also feature on several of the front pages. Alongside her famous “Hello Possums” catchphrase, the Daily Star hailed the Aussie as “one of the funniest people ever” who was making pals laugh right to the end.
You can read more in our paper review here.
Who is on the panel?
Every week, a panel of three joins the show to comment on the main interviews.
This week, we’ll be hearing from Mary Bousted - she is joint general secretary of the National Education Union. Its members in England are set to strike on Thursday 27 April and Tuesday 2 May after rejecting the the government’s pay offer.
Laura will be joined too by Lorna Hughes, the editor of the Sunday Mail in Scotland, where turmoil within the Scottish National Party continues to hit the headlines.
Also on the panel is Henry Dimbleby, co-founder of Leon restaurants, campaigner and author of the government-commissioned National Food Strategy.
He’s also co-written the book Ravenous, about the global food system, with his wife, Jemima Lewis.
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of the morning's political interviews as we bring you text coverage, reaction and analysis from Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
It’s been quite a week for Oliver Dowden, who was named as Dominic Raab’s successor as deputy prime minister on Friday.
No doubt he’ll be asked about Raab’s resignation and the report that led to it, which found he had been bullying civil servants.
Joining Dowden this morning is Sir Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats. After Friday's drama, Davey went to Raab's Esher and Walton constituency to demand a by-election. The seat is described as “knife edge marginal”, which the Conservatives only won by 2,700 votes.
And we also have the Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Jonathan Ashworth. No doubt he’ll be asked his thoughts on the new deputy PM and perhaps even what he thinks of the government taking legal action over a planned 48-hour nurses strike.
We also have Ofsted’s chief inspector Amanda Spielman on the show, she caused a bit of controversy this week by saying the watchdog wasn’t responsible for improving schools.
She defended the use of its grading policy, which some teachers say causes too much stress and was linked to the death of a primary school teacher in January.false
Laura’s panel this week features Mary Bousted of the National Education Union, Lorna Hughes - editor of Scotland's Sunday Mail and Leon co-founder Henry Dimbleby.
Stay with us as we bring you more from today’s guests, as well as analysis and reaction from the panel.