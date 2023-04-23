BBC Copyright: BBC

A number of Sunday's newspapers are leading with Suella Braverman's vow to press ahead with tough laws to tackle illegal migration, including the Sunday Express which says allies of the home secretary have warned that “activist” civil servants are “out to get her”.

The Sunday Telegraph also reports Braverman has signalled that she is "prepared to ignore European judges" to start deportation flights to Rwanda, as she prepares to "face down her critics" this week.

The Sun on Sunday interviewed Dominic Raab, hours after he resigned as deputy minister after an inquiry found he had bullied civil servants. He told the paper the findings would "stop ministers driving change, driving reform and safeguarding taxpayers' money".

Tributes to the late entertainer Barry Humphries, creator of Dame Edna Everage who died aged 89, also feature on several of the front pages. Alongside her famous “Hello Possums” catchphrase, the Daily Star hailed the Aussie as “one of the funniest people ever” who was making pals laugh right to the end.

