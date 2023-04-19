If you’re on this page for our politics coverage now is a perfect time to remind you about the upcoming local council elections.
Crucially, there are new rules coming in for anyone wanting to vote in England on 4 May.
Voters will now need photo ID for most elections from May, with the changes applying to UK general elections from October.
In this video, my colleague and political correspondent Ione Wells explains what you need to know, in 60 seconds.
Sunak to give Good Friday Agreement address later today
After PMQs, Rishi Sunak is set to travel to Belfast to attend a conference marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement - the peace deal which ended decades of violent conflict in Northern Ireland.
The PM is expected to say the 1998 agreement left an extraordinary and precious legacy, in a closing address at the three-day event at Queen’s University.
He will be joined by key US European and Irish dignitaries - including former US President Bill Clinton and Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Commission.
Labour advertisement: A controversial Labour advert attacked the PM’s record on crime, claiming that he did not think adults convicted of child sex assaults should go to prison. The advert upset some within the Labour party. But Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was unrepentant: "I make no apologies for highlighting the failures of this government". Sunak hit back, stating politicians should offer "less talk, more action".
SNP funding investigation and arrests: Two prominent figures connected to Scotland’s ruling party, the SNP, were arrested over the last two weeks in relation to an investigation into the party’s finances. Former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, Nicola Sturgeon’s husband, and SNP treasurer Colin Beattie were both arrested on separate occasions before being released without charge.
Maths row: Opposition parties attacked the government over its record of recruiting maths teachers after Sunak announced a review of the subject in England. Sunak wants all school pupils in England to study some maths until 18.
Good morning - it’s been a while since we’ve heard from MPs in the Commons.
MPs have been resting over the Easter recess and now they’re back for the weekly session of PMQs.
With just under a month to go until local elections in England and Northern Ireland, the stakes are even higher than usual in the Commons at noon today.
And it’s a busy day for Rishi Sunak who – after PMQs - will fly to Belfast to give the closing address at a conference marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement - the peace deal which ended decades of violent conflict in Northern Ireland. He’ll be joined by key figures from around the world, including former US President Bill Clinton and ex-Prime Minister Tony Blair.
So stick with us as our team of writers and correspondents bring you all the latest from Westminster, offering the best analysis and what it all means for you.
On 4 May, more than 8,000 seats will be contested at 230 councils across England
There are no elections in Scotland or Wales
In Northern Ireland, 11 council elections are being held on 18 May
For a complete guide to these elections have a look here
- Sunak investigation: Rishi Sunak is being investigated by the Parliamentary standards watchdog over a possible failure to declare an interest. The BBC understands the probe relates to a childcare company his wife has shares in. Since the investigation’s announcement, Labour has called on the PM to publish his financial interests. Sunak’s spokesman said work on a fresh list of interests was “ongoing”.
Thousands of council seats up for election in May
As I just mentioned, local elections in parts of the UK are only a few weeks away and there is potential for this topic to come up in today's PMQs.
Aside from the new changes to voting, here are a few other quick key points to note:
My colleague Nick Eardley has written a detailed explainer about what to expect from these upcoming elections.
Sunak’s visit comes after Northern Ireland’s Secretary of State, Chris Heaton-Harris, called for the restoration of the power-sharing government there, saying it was the surest way to secure Northern Ireland’s place in the union.
Read more here
What has been happening over the Easter recess?
Though Parliament has been in recess, much has been happening in the world of politics over the last two weeks.
