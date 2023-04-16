BBC Copyright: BBC

Welcome to our live coverage of this morning's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg. After a brief break for Easter Sunday, the show is back on BBC One, iPlayer and streaming in this page from 09:00 BST.

It looks like a busy one, with plenty to chew over as the NHS in England braces itself for new strikes by nurses belonging to the Royal College of Nursing union after they voted to reject the government's latest pay offer.

The big question we're hoping to answer this Sunday is whether the RCN will hold co-ordinated strike action with junior doctors who are currently in dispute with the government over pay. Such a move would likely heap huge pressure on the NHS - but it's not clear whether that would happen. So we'll be listening closely to RCN leader Pat Cullen to see in which direction this dispute is heading.

Away from such earthly matters, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg will also hear from Carole Mundell of the European Space Agency to find out more about its Juice project to explore the icy moons of Jupiter.

Stay with us for all this and more over the next few hours.