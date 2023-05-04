Liberal Democrats: 'Voters' voices will be heard tonight'
All the main UK parties have put out post-poll statements, with the Liberal Democrats saying voters were fed up of being taken for
granted by the Conservative government.
"I have knocked on countless doors in recent weeks
and heard real anger and frustration from voters who are sick and tired of
being taken for granted by this Conservative government," the party's deputy leader Daisy Cooper said.
"Tonight, their voices
will be heard."
Cooper thanked Lib Dem councillors, candidates and volunteers for "working tirelessly" and being "true local champions" as they have "done the party proud".
'This will be a tough night for the Conservatives'
And so the analysis, spin and expectation management
begins.
After the polls closed, a Conservative Party spokesman said:
Quote Message: This will be a tough night for the Conservatives. Any government which has been in power for 13 years is highly likely to lose seats. Independent experts Rallings and Thrasher have said we could lose over 1,000 seats.
This will be a tough night for the Conservatives. Any government which has been in power for 13 years is highly likely to lose seats. Independent experts Rallings and Thrasher have said we could lose over 1,000 seats.
Quote Message: But if Labour want to be in with a chance of taking office after the next general election as they did in 1997, they need to be making very significant gains as they did in 1995 – the last most comparable election. Anything less than that will pose serious questions for Labour HQ."
But if Labour want to be in with a chance of taking office after the next general election as they did in 1997, they need to be making very significant gains as they did in 1995 – the last most comparable election. Anything less than that will pose serious questions for Labour HQ."
Labour expecting to make gains in 'cost of living election'
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
As the polls closed, Labour said it was proud of the "positive campaign" it had run that "focused on the issues that matter most to voters".
“This is a cost of living election," said Shabana Mahmood, Labour’s National Campaign Co-ordinator.
"We have set out the
choices we would make to help people through the cost of living crisis, cut
crime and cut NHS waiting lists, but the Tories have been silent on the issues
that matter most."
She added that voters will have sent a "damning message" about Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's leadership if the Tories "go backwards from their disastrous 2019
local election results".
Mahmood said Labour expected to make gains and progress in areas it needs to win the next election.
What we'll be looking out for over the coming hours
Much has been made in recent years of the Conservatives’ gains in so-called “red wall” areas - traditionally Labour-voting places in the English Midlands and North which flipped to the Tories under Boris Johnson in the 2019 general election delivering the party an 80-seat Commons majority.
So it will be interesting to see whether councils like Hartlepool in the North East, where the Conservatives became the largest party in 2021, stick with them or drift back to Labour.
Sir Keir Starmer’s party will be looking to see signs of recovery in its traditional heartlands.
But there’s also a potentially interesting story in the Tories’ so-called “blue wall” - England’s shire counties - where their vote has come under pressure from the Liberal Democrats.
And what about those areas in the South East where Labour have been challenging for control?
The picture should be somewhat clearer by late tomorrow afternoon.
.Copyright: .
What are the parties saying?
Chris Mason
Political editor
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The Conservatives, as one cabinet minister put it to me, are "braced" for losses, many former Tory voters described by the party as being "grumpy" with them, if not "furious".
The Liberal Democrats are upbeat about advances in counties around London in particular; the Greens are predicting advances too.
Labour sound chipper; they think they are luring back voters who have previously deserted them.
All of this will matter as it will determine who runs so many of the vital public services that we rely on every day.
But it will matter too for the mood of the national parties.
The key test, by tomorrow night, will be to what extent are Labour making progress? To what extent are the Conservatives in retreat?
In short, do the results, when they're all in, suggest Labour can win the next general election, or not?
Analysis
Waiting game begins as votes cast
Chris Mason
Political editor
So here goes.
Polling stations have closed, the verdict of the people - in much
of England at least - has been delivered.
But, unlike a general election, there is no big reveal moment, no
exit poll as polling stations pack up in these local elections, so no figure,
no estimated outcome to shape the breathless analysis of the actual results in
the hours that follow.
Instead, a more sedate, even if still nocturnal, for some at
least, unveiling of the outcome.
Only around a third of the results will come in the small hours, the majority of local authorities opting for daytime arithmetic instead.
But sleep is for wimps on election nights...or so I'm trying to
convince myself.
We will be here, online, on television and on the radio all night
unpicking the results as they come in.
And doing the same throughout Friday as well.
BreakingPolls have closed
Marita Moloney
Live reporter
It’s just gone 22:00 and polls have now closed in the English local elections which have been held in every corner of the country from Devon to Tyneside.
Some 8,000 council seats are up for grabs at 230 local authorities.
While local issues will be in play, these elections are a good test of where the political parties stand ahead of the next general election which is expected to be held in 2024.
It’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s first electoral test as leader of the Conservatives, while for Labour it will be interesting to see whether the party’s sustained opinion poll lead is reflected in its performance at the ballot box.
Stay with us - around 60 councils will declare their results overnight, and Rob Corp, Paul Seddon and I are here to keep you updated throughout.
Plus we’ll have analysis overnight from our political editor Chris Mason and you’ll be able to stream the BBC News’ special election programme without leaving this page by clicking on the play button above from 23:30.
What do councils do?
More than 8,000 council seats are being contested at 230 councils in England - here’s a recap of some areas they’re responsible for:
providing care for the elderly and disabled
schools
fixing potholes on some roads
collecting rubbish
Take a look at how responsibilities differ in different types of councils below:
.Copyright: .
In Northern Ireland, which has elections on 18 May, councils have fewer responsibilities. They do not run education, road-building or housing, but do collect taxes and maintain some local services.
What's up for grabs?
More than 8,000 councillors across 230 councils from all corners of England are being elected today - that’s about two thirds of the country’s local authorities.
There aren’t any elections in Scotland or Wales this year, but there will be some in Northern Ireland on 18 May.
Take a look at which areas are holding elections below:
.Copyright: .
And have a look at the following graph which shows the state-of-play going into today's elections.
.Copyright: .
What’s been happening today - in 100 words
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Local elections are being held in England only. Voters are deciding who runs services in 230 local councils.
There are around 8,000 councillor seats and four mayoral posts up for grabs - there’s still time to check if there's a vote in your area here.
For the first time, people have needed to show photo ID to vote in polling stations. There are more details on accepted ID here.
Polling stations close soon - at 22:00.
You can follow all the results and analysis during the night and throughout Friday right here on this page.
Polls to close soon in England's local elections
Rob Corp
Live reporter
Good evening and welcome to our coverage of England’s local elections.
There’s less than an hour to go until the polls close - if you’re planning on heading to a polling station, don’t forget your photo ID.
Not sure if there’s an election in your area? There’s still time to check here.
I’m alongside Marita Moloney and Paul Seddon to bring you updates throughout the night, and we’ll have snap analysis from our political editor Chris Mason. Stick with us.
Live Reporting
Edited by Rob Corp
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media .Copyright: . Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Analysis
-
providing care for the elderly and disabled
-
schools
-
fixing potholes on some roads
-
collecting rubbish
.Copyright: . .Copyright: . .Copyright: . PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Liberal Democrats: 'Voters' voices will be heard tonight'
All the main UK parties have put out post-poll statements, with the Liberal Democrats saying voters were fed up of being taken for granted by the Conservative government.
"I have knocked on countless doors in recent weeks and heard real anger and frustration from voters who are sick and tired of being taken for granted by this Conservative government," the party's deputy leader Daisy Cooper said.
"Tonight, their voices will be heard."
Cooper thanked Lib Dem councillors, candidates and volunteers for "working tirelessly" and being "true local champions" as they have "done the party proud".
'This will be a tough night for the Conservatives'
And so the analysis, spin and expectation management begins.
After the polls closed, a Conservative Party spokesman said:
Labour expecting to make gains in 'cost of living election'
As the polls closed, Labour said it was proud of the "positive campaign" it had run that "focused on the issues that matter most to voters".
“This is a cost of living election," said Shabana Mahmood, Labour’s National Campaign Co-ordinator.
"We have set out the choices we would make to help people through the cost of living crisis, cut crime and cut NHS waiting lists, but the Tories have been silent on the issues that matter most."
She added that voters will have sent a "damning message" about Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's leadership if the Tories "go backwards from their disastrous 2019 local election results".
Mahmood said Labour expected to make gains and progress in areas it needs to win the next election.
What we'll be looking out for over the coming hours
Much has been made in recent years of the Conservatives’ gains in so-called “red wall” areas - traditionally Labour-voting places in the English Midlands and North which flipped to the Tories under Boris Johnson in the 2019 general election delivering the party an 80-seat Commons majority.
So it will be interesting to see whether councils like Hartlepool in the North East, where the Conservatives became the largest party in 2021, stick with them or drift back to Labour.
Sir Keir Starmer’s party will be looking to see signs of recovery in its traditional heartlands.
But there’s also a potentially interesting story in the Tories’ so-called “blue wall” - England’s shire counties - where their vote has come under pressure from the Liberal Democrats.
And what about those areas in the South East where Labour have been challenging for control?
The picture should be somewhat clearer by late tomorrow afternoon.
What are the parties saying?
Chris Mason
Political editor
The Conservatives, as one cabinet minister put it to me, are "braced" for losses, many former Tory voters described by the party as being "grumpy" with them, if not "furious".
The Liberal Democrats are upbeat about advances in counties around London in particular; the Greens are predicting advances too.
Labour sound chipper; they think they are luring back voters who have previously deserted them.
All of this will matter as it will determine who runs so many of the vital public services that we rely on every day.
But it will matter too for the mood of the national parties.
The key test, by tomorrow night, will be to what extent are Labour making progress? To what extent are the Conservatives in retreat?
In short, do the results, when they're all in, suggest Labour can win the next general election, or not?
Waiting game begins as votes cast
Chris Mason
Political editor
So here goes.
Polling stations have closed, the verdict of the people - in much of England at least - has been delivered.
But, unlike a general election, there is no big reveal moment, no exit poll as polling stations pack up in these local elections, so no figure, no estimated outcome to shape the breathless analysis of the actual results in the hours that follow.
Instead, a more sedate, even if still nocturnal, for some at least, unveiling of the outcome.
Only around a third of the results will come in the small hours, the majority of local authorities opting for daytime arithmetic instead.
But sleep is for wimps on election nights...or so I'm trying to convince myself.
We will be here, online, on television and on the radio all night unpicking the results as they come in.
And doing the same throughout Friday as well.
BreakingPolls have closed
Marita Moloney
Live reporter
It’s just gone 22:00 and polls have now closed in the English local elections which have been held in every corner of the country from Devon to Tyneside.
Some 8,000 council seats are up for grabs at 230 local authorities.
While local issues will be in play, these elections are a good test of where the political parties stand ahead of the next general election which is expected to be held in 2024.
It’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s first electoral test as leader of the Conservatives, while for Labour it will be interesting to see whether the party’s sustained opinion poll lead is reflected in its performance at the ballot box.
Stay with us - around 60 councils will declare their results overnight, and Rob Corp, Paul Seddon and I are here to keep you updated throughout.
Plus we’ll have analysis overnight from our political editor Chris Mason and you’ll be able to stream the BBC News’ special election programme without leaving this page by clicking on the play button above from 23:30.
What do councils do?
More than 8,000 council seats are being contested at 230 councils in England - here’s a recap of some areas they’re responsible for:
Take a look at how responsibilities differ in different types of councils below:
In Northern Ireland, which has elections on 18 May, councils have fewer responsibilities. They do not run education, road-building or housing, but do collect taxes and maintain some local services.
What's up for grabs?
More than 8,000 councillors across 230 councils from all corners of England are being elected today - that’s about two thirds of the country’s local authorities.
There aren’t any elections in Scotland or Wales this year, but there will be some in Northern Ireland on 18 May.
Take a look at which areas are holding elections below:
And have a look at the following graph which shows the state-of-play going into today's elections.
What’s been happening today - in 100 words
Local elections are being held in England only. Voters are deciding who runs services in 230 local councils.
There are around 8,000 councillor seats and four mayoral posts up for grabs - there’s still time to check if there's a vote in your area here.
For the first time, people have needed to show photo ID to vote in polling stations. There are more details on accepted ID here.
Polling stations close soon - at 22:00.
You can follow all the results and analysis during the night and throughout Friday right here on this page.
Polls to close soon in England's local elections
Rob Corp
Live reporter
Good evening and welcome to our coverage of England’s local elections.
There’s less than an hour to go until the polls close - if you’re planning on heading to a polling station, don’t forget your photo ID.
Not sure if there’s an election in your area? There’s still time to check here.
I’m alongside Marita Moloney and Paul Seddon to bring you updates throughout the night, and we’ll have snap analysis from our political editor Chris Mason. Stick with us.