We’re at the end of what’s been another busy week at Westminster, during which the government confirmed controversial plans to begin housing migrants entering the UK on ex-military bases in a bid to cut down on hotel use. Labour shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said the announcement was "an admission of failure" on asylum policy.

We’re expecting to hear more on this in today’s programme as Home Secretary Suella Braverman is one of Kuenssberg’s guests. She’ll be asked about a number of other issues too, including the much-contested Rwanda policy. In the world of UK politics, we’ll also hear from shadow levelling up secretary Lisa Nandy. And away from Westminster, US author Judy Blume will make an appearance.

