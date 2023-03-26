Laura Kuenssberg quizzes Gove and Powell on cost of living

In the natural world, a newly discovered tropical moth false(Struthoscelis christianafigueresae) has been named after her. So too has a wasp (Pseudapanteles christianafigueresae) and an orchid false(Vanilla karen-christianae).
And her face appears on a stamp in her home country, Costa Rica.
Why all the accolades? Well, Christiana Figueres was the UN’s top diplomat on climate change who helped forge the historic global deal on climate change in Paris in 2015.
Climate economist Lord Stern said Figueres’ contribution to negotiations had been “extraordinary” and called her “one of the greatest leaders of our time”.
"She is gifted with an outstanding ability to see where we need to go as a world and to bring people together,” he said.
What is levelling up and who is it helping?
Shortly we'll be hearing from cabinet minister Michael Gove - whose brief is to level up the country. But what exactly does that mean?
The government’s levelling up project awards funding to schemes across the UK and is touted as a means of reducing regional inequalities. The prime minister says its aim is "to create jobs, drive growth, and make sure that people feel enormous pride in the places that they call home".
Areas are invited to bid for investment in transport, cultural, town centre and regeneration projects. So far the North West of England has been helped the most.
BBC analysis shows that using the government's index of multiple deprivation, in the second round of funding about 57% of England's funding went to areas with the highest deprivation, down from 69% in the first round.
Critics say the extra money doesn't make up for big cuts in local council funding under the Conservatives.
And Andy Street, the Conservative mayor of the West Midlands who we’ll hear from later, has criticised the process as being part of Whitehall's "broken begging bowl culture".
But the Bank of England said the UK financial system was "resilient", with Bank governor Andrew Bailey declaring the UK was no longer heading into an immediate recession.
"We were really a bit on a knife edge as to whether there would be a recession... but I'm a bit more optimistic now," said Bailey.
However, he warned the UK was "not off to the races", with the economy expected to grow only slightly in the coming months.
What's made the Sunday papers?
BBCCopyright: BBC
The Mail on Sunday leads on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's proposals to tackle antisocial behaviour, leading with the headline "I will let victims say how to punish yobs."
The newspaper reports Mr Sunak will give victims and local residents a say in how punishments for offenders are meted out, such as wearing shaming jumpsuits and ordering public repairs.
The Sunday Express believes the proposals will help Rishi Sunak "woo" so-called red wall voters.
The Sunday Times has details of nearly 3,000 incidents of children in England and Wales being strip-searched by police officers. The Children's Commissioner for England tells the paper her findings had "kept her awake at night".
Meanwhile, The Observer reports that a number of senior Conservative MPs - including former cabinet minister Matt Hancock - asked for up to £10,000 a day to work for a fake company.
It has details of a sting investigation by a campaign group, Led by Donkeys, which set up a bogus South Korean firm and then contacted the MPs to discuss how much it would cost to hire them. The paper says no parliamentary rules were broken. A spokesman for Mr Hancock said he had acted "entirely properly".
You can see more of this morning's front pages here.
And who's on the panel?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
As ever, Laura is joined by a panel of guests to help cipher through this week’s interviews and look more broadly at the issues raised.
Sharing their thoughts with Laura will be:
Andy Street, Conservative mayor of the West Midlands, formerly managing director of John Lewis from 2007-2016
Andy Haldane, chief executive of the Royal Society of Arts and, pertinently in a week where interest rate rises will dominate the conversation - former Bank of England chief economist
Christiana Figueres, Costa Rican diplomat and leading figure in the global climate change movement
GettyCopyright: Getty
Who’s on the show?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Speaking for the government this week is Levelling up Secretary Michael Gove.
On for Labour is shadow digital, culture, media and sport secretary Lucy Powell.
And we’ll hear from Richard Hughes, the chairman of the government’s financial watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility, on whether the UK economy has turned a corner after months of soaring inflation, fuelled by high energy bills and food prices.
Yes, that’s right. It really is nearly 08:00 BST. Last night, the clocks went forward by an hour at 1am across the country.
That puts us officially in British Summer Time so expect more daylight in your evenings and a little less in the mornings.
Good morning
BBCCopyright: BBC
Welcome to our live coverage of today’s big political interviews as we bring you text coverage, reaction and analysis from Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
Here we are at the end of a week which has seen Boris Johnson grilled for more than two hours by MPs over whether he deliberately or recklessly misled Parliament over lockdown gatherings at 10 Downing St.
The hearing was box office viewing for those with more than a passing interest in politics. Now we wait to see what the Privileges Committee concludes.
If it thinks Johnson did knowingly or recklessly mislead MPs then it could recommend a sanction of suspending him from the House. And if the committee rules that should be of 10 days or more then Johnson could face a recall petition and a possible by-election in his west London seat.
And while that was going on, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak saw off a threatened rebellion by Conservative MPs over a part of the Windsor Framework - the new agreement between the EU and UK over trading rules for Northern Ireland.
In the end about two dozen of Sunak’s MPs voted against the measure - known as the Stormont Brake - and so his agreement sailed through the Commons.
But there is a new week ahead of us - the last one before MPs head off for their Easter break. Is there an end-of-term feeling now at Westminster?
Expect the programme to get into these issues with its guests - and panel - from 09:00 BST.
Live Reporting
Edited by Marie Jackson
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
- Andy Street, Conservative mayor of the West Midlands, formerly managing director of John Lewis from 2007-2016
- Andy Haldane, chief executive of the Royal Society of Arts and, pertinently in a week where interest rate rises will dominate the conversation - former Bank of England chief economist
- Christiana Figueres, Costa Rican diplomat and leading figure in the global climate change movement
GettyCopyright: Getty Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC
Who is Christiana Figueres?
In the natural world, a newly discovered tropical moth false(Struthoscelis christianafigueresae) has been named after her. So too has a wasp (Pseudapanteles christianafigueresae) and an orchid false(Vanilla karen-christianae).
And her face appears on a stamp in her home country, Costa Rica.
Why all the accolades? Well, Christiana Figueres was the UN’s top diplomat on climate change who helped forge the historic global deal on climate change in Paris in 2015.
Climate economist Lord Stern said Figueres’ contribution to negotiations had been “extraordinary” and called her “one of the greatest leaders of our time”.
"She is gifted with an outstanding ability to see where we need to go as a world and to bring people together,” he said.
What is levelling up and who is it helping?
Shortly we'll be hearing from cabinet minister Michael Gove - whose brief is to level up the country. But what exactly does that mean?
The government’s levelling up project awards funding to schemes across the UK and is touted as a means of reducing regional inequalities. The prime minister says its aim is "to create jobs, drive growth, and make sure that people feel enormous pride in the places that they call home".
Areas are invited to bid for investment in transport, cultural, town centre and regeneration projects. So far the North West of England has been helped the most.
BBC analysis shows that using the government's index of multiple deprivation, in the second round of funding about 57% of England's funding went to areas with the highest deprivation, down from 69% in the first round.
Critics say the extra money doesn't make up for big cuts in local council funding under the Conservatives.
And Andy Street, the Conservative mayor of the West Midlands who we’ll hear from later, has criticised the process as being part of Whitehall's "broken begging bowl culture".
Money talks
Interest rates are likely to be a talking point on today's show after rates in the UK were raised to their highest for 14 years.
The decision to lift rates to 4.25% from 4% came after the inflation rate rose unexpectedly last month.
It also followed the collapse of two US banks and the rescue of Swiss lender Credit Suisse.
But the Bank of England said the UK financial system was "resilient", with Bank governor Andrew Bailey declaring the UK was no longer heading into an immediate recession.
"We were really a bit on a knife edge as to whether there would be a recession... but I'm a bit more optimistic now," said Bailey.
However, he warned the UK was "not off to the races", with the economy expected to grow only slightly in the coming months.
What's made the Sunday papers?
The Mail on Sunday leads on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's proposals to tackle antisocial behaviour, leading with the headline "I will let victims say how to punish yobs."
The newspaper reports Mr Sunak will give victims and local residents a say in how punishments for offenders are meted out, such as wearing shaming jumpsuits and ordering public repairs.
The Sunday Express believes the proposals will help Rishi Sunak "woo" so-called red wall voters.
The Sunday Times has details of nearly 3,000 incidents of children in England and Wales being strip-searched by police officers. The Children's Commissioner for England tells the paper her findings had "kept her awake at night".
Meanwhile, The Observer reports that a number of senior Conservative MPs - including former cabinet minister Matt Hancock - asked for up to £10,000 a day to work for a fake company.
It has details of a sting investigation by a campaign group, Led by Donkeys, which set up a bogus South Korean firm and then contacted the MPs to discuss how much it would cost to hire them. The paper says no parliamentary rules were broken. A spokesman for Mr Hancock said he had acted "entirely properly".
You can see more of this morning's front pages here.
And who's on the panel?
As ever, Laura is joined by a panel of guests to help cipher through this week’s interviews and look more broadly at the issues raised.
Sharing their thoughts with Laura will be:
Who’s on the show?
Speaking for the government this week is Levelling up Secretary Michael Gove.
On for Labour is shadow digital, culture, media and sport secretary Lucy Powell.
And we’ll hear from Richard Hughes, the chairman of the government’s financial watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility, on whether the UK economy has turned a corner after months of soaring inflation, fuelled by high energy bills and food prices.
Also on the show is exiled Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova who grabbed headlines around the world a year ago, when she burst into a live news broadcast on Russian state TV with a sign warning: "they're lying to you here".
British Summer Time is here
Yes, that’s right. It really is nearly 08:00 BST. Last night, the clocks went forward by an hour at 1am across the country.
That puts us officially in British Summer Time so expect more daylight in your evenings and a little less in the mornings.
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of today’s big political interviews as we bring you text coverage, reaction and analysis from Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
Here we are at the end of a week which has seen Boris Johnson grilled for more than two hours by MPs over whether he deliberately or recklessly misled Parliament over lockdown gatherings at 10 Downing St.
The hearing was box office viewing for those with more than a passing interest in politics. Now we wait to see what the Privileges Committee concludes.
If it thinks Johnson did knowingly or recklessly mislead MPs then it could recommend a sanction of suspending him from the House. And if the committee rules that should be of 10 days or more then Johnson could face a recall petition and a possible by-election in his west London seat.
And while that was going on, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak saw off a threatened rebellion by Conservative MPs over a part of the Windsor Framework - the new agreement between the EU and UK over trading rules for Northern Ireland.
In the end about two dozen of Sunak’s MPs voted against the measure - known as the Stormont Brake - and so his agreement sailed through the Commons.
But there is a new week ahead of us - the last one before MPs head off for their Easter break. Is there an end-of-term feeling now at Westminster?
Expect the programme to get into these issues with its guests - and panel - from 09:00 BST.