Laura Kuenssberg quizzes Gove and Powell on cost of living

Welcome to our live coverage of today’s big political interviews as we bring you text coverage, reaction and analysis from Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

Here we are at the end of a week which has seen Boris Johnson grilled for more than two hours by MPs over whether he deliberately or recklessly misled Parliament over lockdown gatherings at 10 Downing St.

The hearing was box office viewing for those with more than a passing interest in politics. Now we wait to see what the Privileges Committee concludes.

If it thinks Johnson did knowingly or recklessly mislead MPs then it could recommend a sanction of suspending him from the House. And if the committee rules that should be of 10 days or more then Johnson could face a recall petition and a possible by-election in his west London seat.

And while that was going on, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak saw off a threatened rebellion by Conservative MPs over a part of the Windsor Framework - the new agreement between the EU and UK over trading rules for Northern Ireland.

In the end about two dozen of Sunak’s MPs voted against the measure - known as the Stormont Brake - and so his agreement sailed through the Commons.

But there is a new week ahead of us - the last one before MPs head off for their Easter break. Is there an end-of-term feeling now at Westminster?

Expect the programme to get into these issues with its guests - and panel - from 09:00 BST.