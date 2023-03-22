Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Hello and welcome to a bumper day of Westminster coverage.

Former PM Boris Johnson is to be grilled on camera at 14:00 by a committee of MPs over statements he made about Covid rule-breaking gatherings in Downing Street.

Before then, we’ll be poring over a “core bundle” of documents which the committee is set to publish in advance.

Our political editor Chris Mason calls today "the latest of many episodes in the Boris Johnson box set drama".

Johnson published a 52-page defence yesterday, accepting he misled Parliament but insisting his assurances to MPs that lockdown rules had been followed were made in "good faith".

Jamie Whitehead and Aoife Walsh are joining me for today's intrigue - and our political correspondents will be on hand to guide you through all the twists and turns.