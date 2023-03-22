09:00: A “core bundle” of evidence is expected to be published by the Privileges Committee - we’ll bring you the key lines when it drops
12:00: Rishi Sunak faces Prime Minister’s Questions, during which he could be quizzed over a damning report into the Metropolitan Police
Around lunchtime: MPs will debate the government’s plan to give the Northern Ireland Assembly a greater say on how EU laws are applied post-Brexit
14:00: Boris Johnson will be quizzed by MPs on the Privileges Committee over whether he misled Parliament about lockdown gatherings in Downing Street. We’ll have to wait until the summer for the committee’s final verdict - and news of any possible sanctions for the ex-PM
Huge day in Westminster as Johnson faces grilling
Hello and welcome to a bumper day of Westminster coverage.
Former PM Boris Johnson is to be grilled on camera at 14:00 by a committee of MPs over statements he made about Covid rule-breaking gatherings in Downing Street.
Before then, we’ll be poring over a “core bundle” of documents which the committee is set to publish in advance.
Hello and welcome to a bumper day of Westminster coverage.
Former PM Boris Johnson is to be grilled on camera at 14:00 by a committee of MPs over statements he made about Covid rule-breaking gatherings in Downing Street.
Before then, we'll be poring over a "core bundle" of documents which the committee is set to publish in advance.
Our political editor Chris Mason calls today false“the latest of many episodes in the Boris Johnson box set drama”.
Johnson published a 52-page defence yesterday, accepting he misled Parliament but insisting his assurances to MPs that lockdown rules had been followed were made in "good faith".
Jamie Whitehead and Aoife Walsh are joining me for today's intrigue - and our political correspondents will be on hand to guide you through all the twists and turns.