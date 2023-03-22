Keir Starmer has a choice of topics which could make the PM feel uncomfortable.

Inflation has gone up, not down.

Halving inflation is Rishi Sunak’s top priority so wherever there is a gap between promise and delivery the opposition will try to exploit this – though the PM has given himself until the end of the year to meet his inflation target.

But today’s rise opens up the opportunity for Labour to talk more widely about the cost of living crisis.

Sir Keir is also keen to portray his opposite number as weak, so he may be tempted to highlight continuing Conservative divisions over Brexit, with three former Conservative leaders (including the last two PMs) giving the thumbs down to the Windsor Framework.

In his answers, I’d expect Rishi Sunak to weave in Sir Keir’s bespoke and generous pension arrangements when he was Director of Public Prosecutions, given the fuss Labour has made about the Conservatives’ pension reforms.