The committee has published photos of Boris Johnson attending events - including this one in January 2021

The Privileges Committee investigation was commissioned last April to examine whether Boris Johnson misled MPs about what he knew about gatherings in government buildings during Covid lockdowns.

On several occasions, Johnson, who was then prime minister, told the Commons the rules had been followed. He later admitted his original statements had since proved incorrect. However, he has insisted he believed them to be true at the time and had been assured this was the case.

The seven MPs on the committee will determine whether Johnson committed a so-called "contempt" of Parliament by preventing it from doing its job of holding him to account.

They have decided that whether he intended to mislead MPs is not relevant when judging whether this offence was committed.

But if they find that it was, his intentions will be considered when deciding any punishment they recommend.

A finding that he deliberately misled MPs is likely to attract the strongest sanction.

Another option is they find he "recklessly" misled Parliament - likely producing a less severe punishment.

