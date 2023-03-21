The Privileges Committee investigation was commissioned last April to examine whether Boris Johnson misled MPs about what he knew about gatherings in government buildings during Covid lockdowns.
On several occasions, Johnson, who was then prime minister, told the Commons the rules had been followed.
He later admitted his original statements had since proved incorrect. However, he has insisted he believed them to be true at the time and had been assured this was the case.
The seven MPs on the committee will determine whether Johnson committed a so-called "contempt" of Parliament by preventing it from doing its job of holding him to account.
They have decided that whether he intended to mislead MPs is not relevant when judging whether this offence was committed.
But if they find that it was, his intentions will be considered when deciding any punishment they recommend.
A finding that he deliberately misled MPs is likely to attract the strongest sanction.
Another option is they find he "recklessly" misled Parliament - likely producing a less severe punishment.
Tory MPs will get free vote on any Johnson sanctions, says PM
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says Tory MPs
will be allowed to make decisions "as individuals" on any sanctions recommended against Boris
Johnson by the Commons Privileges Committee.
Sunak suggested his MPs will be given a free vote
on the matter - meaning they will not be "whipped" to vote a certain
way.
Ahead of the expected publication of Johnson's evidence, Sunak told BBC Breakfast: "These are matters for
Parliament and the House and MPs as individuals, rather than for government. So
that is the general process that we will follow."
Asked whether the PM agreed
with some of Johnson’s allies that the process was a “witch hunt”, Sunak said: "That’s ultimately something for Boris Johnson and he’ll have the committee
process to go through and that’s a matter for Parliament. That’s not what I’m
focused on."
Johnson defence to be published before Partygate grilling
Boris Johnson's defence against claims he misled Parliament about Covid rule-breaking parties is set to be published later today.
His legal team handed a dossier of written evidence to the Privileges Committee, which is investigating the allegations, yesterday afternoon.
Since then, the committee have been reviewing the document to make any necessary redactions to protect the identity of some of the witnesses before making it public.
We're expecting that to happen today, although we don't know what time exactly.
Johnson's defence is likely to focus, at least in part, on the advice that he may have received from officials before he told Parliament the rules were adhered to.
It comes ahead of a televised session on Wednesday, when the former prime minister will be grilled by the cross-party group of MPs in person.
Welcome to our live coverage
Doug Faulkner
BBC News
Hello and welcome to our coverage of all things political on
what looks set to be a busy day in Westminster.
We are expecting former PM Boris Johnson’s evidence over
Covid rule-breaking parties at Downing Street to be published by the Privileges
Committee later - he's due to appear in front of them tomorrow, and we'll cover that in full detail then.
There is also reaction to a damning report into the
Metropolitan Police’s culture (see our full live coverage on that here) - we're expecting a statement in the Commons from Home Secretary Suella Braverman.
And shortly the ERG group of Eurosceptic Conservative
MPs are to set out their panel’s legal view on Prime Minister Rishi
Sunak’s Windsor Framework - parts of which will be put to a vote in the Commons tomorrow.
Stick with us as we bring you all the developments.
Boris Johnson's evidence to the Privileges Committee has been published.
You can read it here.
Boris Johnson's political future and reputation on trial
Chris Mason
Political editor
Boris Johnson's reputation is on trial. His political future is on trial too. Not in a court of law. But, rather like a court of law, in front of his peers.
In this instance, the judge and jury are his fellow MPs, exploring a narrow question in relation to all those Partygate revelations.
Did he knowingly mislead parliament about them? Parliament's Privileges Committee will ask him about it on Wednesday afternoon, in front of the cameras.
At the heart of their scrutiny are three words: Inadvertent. Reckless. Intentional.
Attach the word "misleading" to these three words and we get to the crux of all this. The extent to which he was misleading and the intent.
The committee acknowledges that around 100 times a year ministers end up saying stuff in parliament that turns out to be inadvertently misleading and they come back and correct things.
So the real crunch point in all this is whether the committee establishes and concludes that he was reckless, or the more serious, but rather difficult to prove case that he intentionally misled MPs.
Read more here.
