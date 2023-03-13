I'm going to be leading you through the latest developments alongside my colleague Rob Corp. We're joined by our Live writers Emily McGarvey and Tori Lindrea here in London and Nadine Yousif in the US.

We'll be bringing you the latest analysis from political editor Chris Mason and the BBC's Will Grant, who are both in San Diego for the meeting between the UK PM and his US and Australian counterparts. And the BBC's Jonathan Beale and Frank Gardner will be be sharing their defence and security expertise.