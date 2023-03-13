I'm going to be leading you through the latest developments alongside my colleague Rob Corp. We're joined by our Live writers Emily McGarvey and Tori Lindrea here in London and Nadine Yousif in the US.
We'll be bringing you the latest analysis from political editor Chris Mason and the BBC's Will Grant, who are both in San Diego for the meeting between the UK PM and his US and Australian counterparts. And the BBC's Jonathan Beale and Frank Gardner will be be sharing their defence and security expertise.
Welcome along
Thanks for joining our live coverage as UK Prime Minister Rishi
Sunak meets with US President Joe Biden and Australian PM Anthony Albanese in
California to discuss details of a new defence pact between the three nations.
The meeting is set to agree the supply of nuclear-powered submarines to Australia, with the three leaders due to hold a press conference a little later.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest developments.
Introducing the team
Jasmine Taylor-Coleman
Live reporter
