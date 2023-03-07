Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Jean-Paul Mulot, a French councillor in the area that includes Calais, says we've seen a lot of words by not enough action or collaboration over the last 20 years.

"We need to work together much more," he tells BBC Radio 4's Today Programme.

He says he has been calling for a joint border force between the UK and France to police Channel crossings "for years".

"We cannot keep going with local regulation, that cannot really work."

"More money has been poured into the French police by the British government, but they are not working together enough," he says.

The current arrangements need to be reviewed as migrant numbers keep increasing all the time, he adds.

Asked about whether the current situation suits the French, he says people in Calais can see the system is not working and see the impact on their daily lives: "We don't have a camp like the Jungle as it was called years ago, but we still have lots of people there on the shores.”