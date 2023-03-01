Plenty of people involved in delivering the so-called Windsor Framework are wiped out - but how are their efforts being received?

Rishi Sunak is confident the substance is a good deal, grounded in a strong personal relationship with the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen based on mutual trust.

There hasn't been an almighty row within his own party, a re-ignition of the volcanic ructions you might have noticed in the last year or two.

More than that, there have been some Conservative MPs - expected to be critics - finding themselves sounding positive.

But there is, still, a scepticism.

After the prime minister addressed a meeting of Conservative backbenchers, one veteran MP told us it felt like the immediate hours and days after a Budget, where the government is emphasising the good stuff in it but critics have yet to find the bad.

At a further meeting, the European Research Group of Brexit-backing Tory MPs said they want to give it the once over, which they reckon will take around a fortnight.

The strategy from Downing Street is now to give people the time and space to read and absorb a vast amount of detail and come to their own conclusions.