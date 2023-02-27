Final talks on NI post-Brexit deal as PM meets EU chief - No 10

"Let's hope this is one of the last great rollercoaster moments of Brexit."

So said one government figure to me, anticipating an important moment today - but worldly enough to realise it's not necessarily the end of the story.

These negotiations, between the government and Brussels, the government and Conservative backbenchers, and the government and Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party(DUP), have resembled diplomatic Jenga - wobbly bricks here, there and everywhere.

One element has been all but done for a while, and, we expect, to be sorted today - the deal between London and Brussels.

I’m told Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will talk about dealing with what some in London regard as a "democratic deficit" for Northern Ireland - that it needs more of a say about future changes in EU rules that will have an impact there.

But let's be clear: the European Commission head would not be coming here unless it was sorted.