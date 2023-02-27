Final talks on NI post-Brexit deal as PM meets EU chief - No 10

We're still waiting to see if any deal is unveiled by the EU and UK - but our Brussels correspondent Jessica Parker has taken a look at what an agreement could cover.
Green and red lanes: Products that are staying in Northern Ireland will go through a green lane, undergoing fewer checks and less paperwork - a key question is how much these are reduced. Goods headed for the Republic of Ireland and rest of the EU would go through a red lane
The European Court of Justice: A key issue is who settles disputes over the Northern Ireland Protocol. The European Commission wants it to be the European Court of Justice. The UK's original position was that the ECJ's oversight role be entirely removed, but we may see language that will downplay the court's importance and emphasise other arbitration routes
State aid and VAT: Businesses in Northern Ireland follow EU rules on state aid and VAT, meaning tax breaks and UK government payments to help firms in NI must be within limits set by the EU. The UK government wants to remove these limits. There could be "fudge" in those areas which have, ultimately, proved less totemic than the Irish Sea trade border and governance
Deal between London and Brussels all but done for a while
Chris Mason
Political editor
"Let's hope this is one of the last great rollercoaster moments of Brexit."
So said one government figure to me, anticipating an important moment today - but worldly enough to realise it's not necessarily the end of the story.
These negotiations, between the government and Brussels, the government and Conservative backbenchers, and the government and Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party(DUP), have resembled diplomatic Jenga - wobbly bricks here, there and everywhere.
One element has been all but done for a while, and, we expect, to be sorted today - the deal between London and Brussels.
I’m told Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will talk about dealing with what some in London regard as a "democratic deficit" for Northern Ireland - that it needs more of a say about future changes in EU rules that will have an impact there.
But let's be clear: the European Commission head would not be coming here unless it was sorted.
Labour reaffirms support for any government deal
Labour has pledged to support the government over any deal it achieves with Brussels over the future trade status of Northern Ireland - something affirmed by the shadow chancellor.
The party is "not going to play politics", Rachel Reeves tells BBC Breakfast, describing the issue as being "just too important for that".
She speaks of the importance of breaking down barriers to trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, and between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Reeves says Labour will offer its support even if any deal is rejected by the DUP in Northern Ireland.
Remind me, what is the Northern Ireland Protocol?
The Northern Ireland Protocol is a trading arrangement, negotiated during Brexit talks, that was brought into force at the start of 2021.
It allows goods to be smoothly transported across the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland without checks.
Before Brexit happened, this was simple because both sides followed the same EU rules.
But after the UK left the EU, special trading arrangements were needed because Northern Ireland borders the Republic of Ireland, which remains part of the EU.
This became the key sticking point of the Brexit negotiations between the UK and EU.
The EU has strict food rules and requires border checks when certain goods - such as milk and eggs - arrive from non-EU countries.
A land border is a sensitive issue because of Northern Ireland’s troubled past and it was feared that cameras or border posts - as part of these checks - could cause fresh instability.
Downing Street hasn’t given away exact timings, but here’s what we do know.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will meet European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen at “late lunchtime”
The purpose of their meeting is described as “final talks” - after which the PM, joined by the foreign secretary and Northern Ireland secretary, will update the cabinet
If a deal has been agreed by Sunak and Von der Leyen, the expectation is that the two will hold a short joint press conference in the “late afternoon”
The prime minister will then give a statement in the House of Commons
The government has not confirmed if MPs would get a vote on any deal, but said they would be able to"express" their view. What remains to be seen is whether any deal earns support
Sunak to meet Von der Leyen over NI deal
Jeremy Gahagan
Live reporter
Good morning, and welcome to our live coverage as we look ahead to the meeting in the UK later today of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Downing Street and Brussels say the pair are meeting “to continue their work in person towards shared, practical solutions for the range of complex challenges around the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland”.
But it’s possible the pair are going to put the final touches to a new deal between the EU and UK on the flow of goods between Great Britain, Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic.
Joining me this morning are my colleagues James FitzGerald and Eimear Flanagan.
Stay with us as we await more updates on whether we‘re going to get an announcement today.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will meet European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen at "late lunchtime"
The purpose of their meeting is described as "final talks" - after which the PM, joined by the foreign secretary and Northern Ireland secretary, will update the cabinet
If a deal has been agreed by Sunak and Von der Leyen, the expectation is that the two will hold a short joint press conference in the "late afternoon"
The prime minister will then give a statement in the House of Commons
The government has not confirmed if MPs would get a vote on any deal, but said they would be able to"express" their view. What remains to be seen is whether any deal earns support
So, the UK and the EU signed the Protocol as part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement in order to protect the Northern Ireland peace deal - the Good Friday Agreement. It’s now part of international law.
Sunak to meet Von der Leyen over NI deal
Jeremy Gahagan
Live reporter
Good morning, and welcome to our live coverage as we look ahead to the meeting in the UK later today of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Downing Street and Brussels say the pair are meeting “to continue their work in person towards shared, practical solutions for the range of complex challenges around the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland”.
But it’s possible the pair are going to put the final touches to a new deal between the EU and UK on the flow of goods between Great Britain, Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic.
Joining me this morning are my colleagues James FitzGerald and Eimear Flanagan.
Stay with us as we await more updates on whether we‘re going to get an announcement today.