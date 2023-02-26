Raab, Lammy and Yousaf face Kuenssberg's questions

Sunday front pages/BBC Copyright: Sunday front pages/BBC

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s attempts to get a new deal with the EU on the rules governing the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland dominates the front pages of this morning’s newspapers.

Writing in the Sunday Times, the prime minister says he will “get Brexit done” with the paper saying a new agreement with the European Union could be announced as early as tomorrow.

The Mail on Sunday leads on claims that Sunak is exploiting the Royal Family to get his new Brexit deal over the line - with the monarch set to visit Berlin and Paris next month in a bid, the paper says, to “schmooze” European leaders.

The Sunday Telegraph says Sunak will effectively “snub” his predecessor Boris Johnson by promising to scrap a proposed law which would allow the UK to over-ride parts of the Northern Ireland protocol it doesn’t like.

The Northern Ireland Protocol bill was introduced by Johnson when he was prime minister, but Sunak is understood to think his new deal with the EU makes it redundant.