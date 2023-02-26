Raab, Lammy and Yousaf face Kuenssberg's questions

Sunday front pages/BBCCopyright: Sunday front pages/BBC
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s attempts to get a new deal with the EU on the rules governing the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland dominates the front pages of this morning’s newspapers.
Writing in the Sunday Times, the prime minister says he will “get Brexit done” with the paper saying a new agreement with the European Union could be announced as early as tomorrow.
The Mail on Sunday leads on claims that Sunak is exploiting the Royal Family to get his new Brexit deal over the line - with the monarch set to visit Berlin and Paris next month in a bid, the paper says, to “schmooze” European leaders.
The Sunday Telegraph says Sunak will effectively “snub” his predecessor Boris Johnson by promising to scrap a proposed law which would allow the UK to over-ride parts of the Northern Ireland protocol it doesn’t like.
The Northern Ireland Protocol bill was introduced by Johnson when he was prime minister, but Sunak is understood to think his new deal with the EU makes it redundant.
Sunak ‘giving it eveything’ to reach Brexit deal for NI
if you're just joining us over your morning tea and toast, our lead story is Prime Minister Rishi Sunak saying he is "giving it everything" to secure a new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland.
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has said the deal over trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland was "inching towards a conclusion". He’s urged politicians from the UK, Brussels and Northern Ireland to "go the extra mile" to get it over the line.
A No 10 source says negotiations are positive. The Northern Ireland Protocol - agreed under former PM Boris Johnson after the UK left the European Union - has been an ongoing source of tension. It sees Northern Ireland continue to follow some EU laws so that goods can flow freely over the border to the Republic of Ireland without checks.
Instead, goods arriving from England, Scotland and Wales are checked when they arrive at Northern Irish ports. Some, including Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, feel this undermines the nation's position within the rest of the UK as well as impacting trade.
What’s behind Sunak’s Brexit 'gamble' as deal nears?
Jessica Parker
Reporting from Brussels
Diaries are being cleared, travel plans changed and everyone involved kept on high alert. Even the most cautious officials are whispering that maybe, this time, it really is "on".
Negotiators, who are said to be "burnt out", will be on edge to see if a deal is done to change contentious post-Brexit rules for Northern Ireland, known as the protocol. Monday is the mooted moment when a possible deal could be announced.
Big chunks have already spilled out through unofficial channels, about how checks on goods going from Great Britain to Northern Ireland will be eased, even eliminated.
Expect changes as well to rules on business subsidies and on VAT, along with a softened role for the European Court of Justice, the EU's top court, in policing trading arrangements. And Northern Ireland could get a beefed-up role in saying which EU rules apply to them.
Sunak's deal with the EU is all about leadership now
Laura Kuenssberg
Presenter, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
A deal between London and Brussels is close - but can Rishi Sunak push it through?
"It's all about leadership now" - it is not, any longer, according to that particular diplomatic source, about the finer details of customs posts; the never-ending tangle of whether it's UK or EU law that's supreme; or whether a sausage that's been made in Bolton needs to be inspected if it is going to be sold in Belfast.
A deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol is so close that the negotiating teams have been consulting the thesaurus to help pick a name, in scenes reminiscent of the 80s political comedy Yes Minister.
Sorting out the protocol - those post-Brexit trading arrangements - matters practically if you live in or do business with Northern Ireland.
And it matters a great deal for Rishi Sunak and the government, who are eager for this bitter hangover from the Brexit negotiations to fade.
Listening to the interviews on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg are the panel who’ll offer their analysis of what they’ve heard.
This week we’ll hear from Dave Penman, the boss of the senior civil servants’ union the First Division Association. Alongside him will be chef, restaurateur and food writer Thomasina Miers. Completing the line-up this week is Conservative MP and former Environment Secretary George Eustice.
Dave Penman has spent more than a decade running the FDA union which represents senior civil servants and diplomats in the UK government and the devolved administrations. The FDA has been calling for the suspension of this week’s guest Dominic Raab over allegations he bullied civil servants during his ministerial career - claims which the justice secretary strongly denies.
Thomasina Miers came to prominence in the food industry after winning TV’s Masterchef in 2005. Before that she spent many years living and working in Mexico where she fell in love with the country’s food. Following her success on TV she co-founded the Wahaca chain of Mexican restaurants. Miers has gone on to write about food, including several cookbooks, as well as presenting TV programmes on cuisine.
George Eustice is the Conservative MP for Camborne and Redruth and a former environment secretary whose brief included food and farming. Prior to entering Parliament in 2010 Eustice worked for former Tory leaders Michael Howard and David Cameron. Eustice returned to the backbenches after Liz Truss became prime minister last September.
Who are today’s political guests?
Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab is the first of Kuenssberg's guests this morning. We'd expect to get some insights from him on Rishi Sunak's attempts to get a new deal with the EU on Northern Ireland trade
Yousaf has defended this decision, saying he had an “unavoidable” engagement about a prisoner on death row in Pakistan at the time of the vote, but a former Scottish minister says Yousaf arranged a meeting as cover saying he didn’t have the courage to cast a vote on the bill.
With Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer putting forward the party’s five “missions” for the country, shadow foreign secretary David Lammy will be talking to Kuenssberg later. As well as seeking out more detail on what these pledges mean and how they might be delivered, we'll also see what he has to say about the government's attempts to fix relations with the EU over Northern Ireland.
The programme is live from 09:00 GMT on BBC One, iPlayer and at the top of this page.
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of today’s big political interviews as we bring you text coverage, reaction and analysis from Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
It’s been another busy week in UK politics. We now know who is running to be the new leader of the Scottish National Party following Nicola Sturgeon’s decision to step down.
Read about these stories and the others making the Sunday papers in our full review
You can read Jessica's full analysis here
Read Laura's full piece here
The programme is live from 09:00 GMT on BBC One, iPlayer and at the top of this page.
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of today’s big political interviews as we bring you text coverage, reaction and analysis from Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
It’s been another busy week in UK politics. We now know who is running to be the new leader of the Scottish National Party following Nicola Sturgeon’s decision to step down.
Rishi Sunak might be getting closer to sorting out a deal on the falseNorthern Ireland protocol, but there might still be a way to go.
Elsewhere, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer outlined the five missions the party will offer voters at the next election.
And of course Friday was the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine which was marked by a minute’s silence across the UK and a remembrance service at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London.
Stay with us as Kuenssberg's guests and the panel discuss all this and more from 09:00 GMT.