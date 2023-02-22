Sunak clashes with Starmer over NI Brexit deal progress

Edited by Heather Sharp and Jasmine Taylor-Coleman
All times stated are UK
Mundell challenges PM on Transpenine
David Mundell, Conservative MP for Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale, raised concerns about the level of service offered by the rail service TransPennine, and asked the prime minister if he agrees that the level of services it is offering is "unacceptable". Sunak said he agreed that the current service levels are unacceptable, and that government ministers were meeting with relevant parties to try and solve the issue. If ministers conclude services cannot be turned around then "other decisions may have to be made", he added.
Lib Dem leader challenges PM on new hospitals promise
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey pointed out the Conservative manifesto promised 40 new hospitals. But he said that after three years, most of those have not even got planning permission.
Davey said communities feel betrayed - and no patients, doctors or nurses should have to put up with unacceptable conditions.
Sunak responded, saying he is proud the government is investing record sums in the NHS and NHS capital, upgrading hospitals and equipment. The most recent figures, he added, show a considerable improvement in waiting times for emergency care.
If you missed PMQs, here's Sunak v Starmer in full
PMQs finishes
Prime Minister's Questions has now finished, but stay with us as we bring you more of the questions that MPs have been putting to Rishi Sunak, as well as more explanation and analysis.
Labour should stand up to union paymasters - Sunak
Labour MP for Slough, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi asks Sunak when the government will recover money lost on PPE contracts during the Covid-19 pandemic in order to pay NHS nurses "the wage they deserve".
Sunak acknowledges the talks due to happen with the health secretary later today and then accuses the Labour Party of not "standing up" to their "union paymasters".
When will small boats legislation be brought forward?
Conservative MP Esther McVey says Rishi Sunak said he would make "fixing illegal immigration across the Channel" one of his priorities. She asks when legislation to stop Channel crossings will come forward.
Sunak says one of his five pledges is to "stop the boats". He says the government is working "at pace" on legislation, and the UK has deals with France and Albania.
Donaldson: NI deal must address fundamental issues
Democratic Unionist Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson also speaks about the Northern Ireland Protocol, saying it "harms our place" in the UK.
He calls for it to be replaced with "arrangements that are acceptable" and which ensure Northern Ireland's place in the UK. He says it's "unfair" that EU laws are imposed on Northern Ireland "with no democratic scrutiny", and asks Sunak if he will "address these fundamental constitutional issues".
Sunak responds by thanking Donaldson for the role he has played in "articulating Unionist concerns" regarding the Protocol.He says he agrees that addressing the "democratic deficit" is an essential part of the negotiations that remain ongoing, and says these concerns are "at the very heart of the issues that must be addressed".
Sunak faces a tougher ride when he agrees NI deal
Ione Wells
Political correspondent
There weren’t many fireworks at this PMQs.
Sir Keir Starmer tried to push the prime minister to give further details about what concessions, or not, he will give in negotiations to get a new deal with the EU over trading agreements for Northern Ireland.
In a way, despite the government wanting one by now, it helped Rishi Sunak in his back-and-forth with the Labour leader to say that a deal isn’t done yet so everyone will have to “wait and see” before they critique it.
He faces a tougher ride when, as promised, he brings any deal that is agreed to parliament for the detail to be unpacked by opposition parties, his own Tory backbench MPs and of course the DUP.
Government 'raiding pockets of ordinary Scots' - SNP
Flynn is back on his feet with a second question and he presses the PM further on wholesale gas prices.
He says there is a windfall which falls to the PM and the Chancellor accusing him of "raiding the pockets of ordinary Scots to line the pockets of Westminster".
The SNP Westminster leader asks Sunak again whether or not it is a good idea to raise bills by £500 in April.
Sunak answers back saying the government is supporting households across the UK with £900 as part of the Energy Bill Guarantee.
He says it is important to protect vulnerable families and pensioners.
The PM believes the best way is to reduce bills is to halve inflation.
SNP's Flynn challenges Sunak over energy prices
The SNP's Westminster leader, Stephen Flynn, says wholesale gas prices have fallen 75% from their peak, so why is the UK government planning to raise people's energy bills by £500?
Sunak says the government is providing tens of billions of pounds of support for households' energy costs, while also investing in producing more North Sea gas.
He adds that if the SNP was a pizza company, it would be "slow, wrong and costly".
Sunak 'talking and listening to people of NI'
Sunak says he is "talking and listening to the people of Northern Ireland".
He says Keir Starmer stands for "uncontrolled immigration, softer sentences, higher spending".
Starmer: Labour will put country before party
Starmer's final question continues along the lines of the Northern Ireland Protocol. He says it's the "same old story", saying the country has to wait while the PM "plucks up the courage" to take on his own party. Starmer says Labour will "put the country before party" and ensure that the vote gets through if put to a vote, urging Sunak to "just get on with it".
Sunak: Parliament will express its view on NI deal
Sunak says that "of course parliament will express its view" - but he says this is not about Starmer's "desire to play political gains".
"This is what is best for the people and communities of Northern Ireland and that is what I will keep fighting for."
Starmer: Will the Commons get a vote on NI deal?
Starmer presses Sunak again on Northern Ireland saying the PM is pulling the wool over Tory MPs' eyes.
He reflects on the Good Friday Agreement being built on trust and "listening to concerns" from both sides of the political divide.
Will the House of Commons get a vote on whatever deal Sunak strikes, he asks?
Sunak accuses Starmer of 'voting to frustrate Brexit'
Sunak says Keir Starmer "wants to put the EU first, I want to put Northern Ireland first".
He says Keir Starmer has spent his time as an MP "voting to frustrate Brexit".
He says Starmer "cannot be trusted to stick up for the people of Britain".
Starmer: Will Sunak pull the protocol bill if there's a deal?
Starmer says Sunak is actually "avoiding questions" from his own MPs, rather than Labour.
He talks about the NI Protocol Bill going through the Commons that would allow the UK to unilaterally override the NI protocol. It was set in motion when Boris Johnson was PM.
Starmer says that if implemented this bill would tie the UK up in battles with the EU, US and others at a time when the UK should be "building common ground to boost our economy and show unity against Putin".
He asks the PM to confirm that if there's a new deal with the EU on the NI Protocol "he will pull the protocol bill".
Sunak hits back at Starmer over EU
Sunak says we need to keep going to secure an acceptable agreement.
He says for Starmer to be talking about a deal he hasn't even seen and hasn't been finalised is "his usual position".
"It's give the EU a blank cheque and agree to anything they offer - it's not a strategy, that's surrender."
Starmer: PM's backbenchers will come after him
Back with Starmer, who sticks with the Northern Ireland protocol issues
He accuses the PM of "biting his tongue", adding that at some point his backbenchers "will come after him".
The Labour leader says these "irreconcilables" will come after him and asks if Sunak will be honest with them about the role that the European Court of Justice will have to play in Northern Ireland.
Sunak: I'll keep fighting until we get NI deal
Sunak says Keir Starmer is "jumping ahead" and the government is "still in intensive discussions with the European Union to ensure that we can find agreement that meets the tests that I set".
He says an agreement must meet the needs of people and businesses.
"I'll keep fighting until we get it," he finishes.
Starmer: We need to face up to NI trade-offs
Starmer continues to question the prime minister on the Northern Ireland Protocol.|He says there are trade-offs to be made and "we need to face up to them". He says Sunak's predecessor told businesses there would be no barriers of any kind. "That was absolute nonsense", he says, asking the prime minister to confirm that the deal he's negotiating will mean Northern Ireland will follow some EU law.
Edited by Heather Sharp and Jasmine Taylor-Coleman
All times stated are UK
