Sunak clashes with Starmer over NI Brexit deal progress

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey pointed out the Conservative manifesto promised 40 new hospitals. But he said that after three years, most of those have not even got planning permission.

Davey said communities feel betrayed - and no patients, doctors or nurses should have to put up with unacceptable conditions.

Sunak responded, saying he is proud the government is investing record sums in the NHS and NHS capital, upgrading hospitals and equipment. The most recent figures, he added, show a considerable improvement in waiting times for emergency care.