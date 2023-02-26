While we wait for news out of Downing Street and/or the European Union, let's step back a moment and take in what it is we're talking about.
These talks aimed at getting a new agreement follow the adoption of the Northern Ireland Protocol, which is a trading arrangement negotiated during Brexit talks, that was brought into force at the start of 2021. It allows goods to be smoothly transported across the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland without checks.
Before Brexit happened, this was simple because both sides followed the same EU rules. However, after the UK left the EU, special trading arrangements were needed because Northern Ireland borders the Republic of Ireland, which remains part of the EU. This became the key sticking point of the Brexit negotiations between the UK and EU.
The EU has strict food rules and requires border checks when certain goods - such as milk and eggs - arrive from non-EU countries. A land border is a sensitive issue because of Northern Ireland’s troubled past and it was feared that cameras or border posts - as part of these checks - could cause fresh instability.
Honestly? Not much right now other than the noise level in the Broadcasting House newsroom has increased dramatically in the last half-hour.
What we do know is that a deal on the Northern Ireland protocol has been expected for a few days now and our political correspondent Ione Wells is reporting that details of it are expected "imminently" with full details to come tomorrow.
Stay with us, we'll bring you more updates as we get them.
Could the announcement be today?
At the moment it's not clear when we might hear something.
What we do know is that any agreement comes after months of negotiations because the UK government and the unionist parties in Northern Ireland were very unhappy with the Northern Ireland protocol - which we'll talk about more in a coming post.
Northern Ireland post-Brexit deal to be announced
Good afternoon.
We’re hearing via our correspondents in London and Brussels that an announcement about a new deal between the EU and UK on Northern Ireland is imminent.
We have been expecting such an announcement for several days now, but it appears the government and European Commission are coming closer to a deal.
BBC Brussels correspondent looking into where things are at
BBC reporters in Belfast, London and Brussels are urgently tapping up their sources and speaking to contacts as they try to get a steer on what it is we're going to get today.
Our Brussels correspondent Jessica Parker mulls over whether it could just be an update on progress in the negotiations.
She does though believe what we're hearing today is being co-ordinated between the UK and European Union.
Remind me, what is the Northern Ireland Protocol?
So, the UK and the EU signed the Protocol as part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement in order to protect the Northern Ireland peace deal - the Good Friday Agreement. It’s now part of international law.
What do we know at the moment?
