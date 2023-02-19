Johnson NI intervention not entirely unhelpful - Mordaunt

BBC Copyright: BBC

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt is asked about the resignation of Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

She says she wishes the SNP well during its leadership contest - and hopes the Scottish government will focus on the issues that matter to the people of Scotland.

She is then quizzed about the leadership of her own party. Mordaunt herself stood to become PM and Kuenssberg asks if she thinks she would have done a better job.

Mordaunt says: "Governments and PMs are not tested in the good times, they are tested in the tough times...that's where we are now". She says that's where the Tory party is at its best.