Zelensky has received a second standing ovation from the European Parliament in the middle of his speech.

He goes onto thank the European Union for its support of ordinary Ukrainian people, as well as those who have "spread the truth" about Russian aggression, and those who continue to stand with Ukraine.

He continues to thank the EU for the vital supplies it has provided Ukraine, including in the form of weapons, supplies, energy equipment and fuel.

Zelensky urges the EU to "stay the course" in its support for Ukraine.