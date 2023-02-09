Zelensky has received a second standing ovation from the European Parliament in the middle of his speech.
He goes onto thank the European Union for its support of ordinary Ukrainian people, as well as those who have "spread the truth" about Russian aggression, and those who continue to stand with Ukraine.
He continues to thank the EU for the vital supplies it has provided Ukraine, including in the form of weapons, supplies, energy equipment and fuel.
Zelensky urges the EU to "stay the course" in its support for Ukraine.
Russia must not be allowed to 'steal from all of us our Europe'
BBCCopyright: BBC
Zelensky says "we must defend ourselves".
"It's important not only for the states of Europe, not only for the communities and societies of Europe," he says.
"No matter who we are... we always fight against disrespect."
"The precondition of [our dreams for our children and grandchildren] is peace and security."
Neither will be guaranteed if "we do not overcome the anti-European force that is trying to steal from all of us our Europe", he says.
'Russia attacking European way of life' - Zelensky
Zelensky uses his speech to say Russia is not only attacking Ukrainians, but also the European way of life.
"All of us enjoy this common European history," he says, adding that Putin is trying to "annihilate" European values through "total war".
"We will not allow that," he says, adding that Putin is "a dictator" using Soviet Weapons and from "dictatorial regimes" to achieve his aim.
He calls for Europe's support on the battleground.
Zelensky gets standing ovation
BBCCopyright: BBC
Zelensky gets a standing ovation and opens his address with the words "Slava Ukraini!" or "Glory to Ukraine!", a call echoed by his audience in the chamber.
He thanks the leaders gathered for their "principled and energetic" support since the start of the war and praises what "modern Europe, a peaceful Europe, gives to the world".
"The European way of life, the European standard of life, the European rules of life.., the rule of law," he says.
Zelensky addressing European Parliament
BBCCopyright: BBC
President Zelensky is now in Brussels and is about to deliver an address to the European Parliament.
He is expected to use the occasion to call on European countries to maintain and increase their military and financial support to Ukraine, including with the supply of fighter jets.
Stay with us for the latest.
Britain knows what Ukraine needs, says Wallace
James Landale
Diplomatic correspondent
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace’s comments to the BBC were
made on the sidelines of a conference in Rome.
He also makes clear he has a duty to ensure that the UK and
Nato have the aircraft needed for their own defence, and that it was is “more
realistic and more productive” for the UK to provide Ukraine with aircraft in the
long term to ensure its security after the war has ended.
“The first thing to recognise is that this is not a sort of
immediate, ‘have a look and hand over a whole load of aeroplanes’,” he says,
adding that it is not simply a case of towing aircraft to the border and that
jet fighters need a “pit crew” such as those that are used in Formula One
racing.
“Britain knows what Ukraine needs and is very happy to help
in many ways trying to achieve the effect,” he says, adding that he has an
obligation to defend the UK’s shores and its people.
“And I have the obligation to help Ukraine so if I gave away
all the fighter jets, and all the tanks, that would mean taking them out of
Estonia and taking them out of Britain, and there are lots of obligations here,”
he says.
BreakingWallace rules out immediate transfer of jets to Ukraine
UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has told the BBC that there
will be no immediate transfer of UK fighter jets to Ukraine.
He says gifting any fighter jets would potentially take
months, and instead the UK would focus on using alternative methods of
providing air cover to Ukraine, using long range missiles and drones.
He dismisses as “unrealistic” Boris Johnson’s suggestions
that the UK could provide 100 Typhoon warplanes, emphasising the type most
likely to be sent was not equipped for ground attack.
He says that Typhoons are made by a coalition of
different countries and their permission would be needed before the aircraft
could be given to Ukraine.
Zelensky’s European charm offensive
EPACopyright: EPA
President Zelensky
has this week been on a charm offensive tour around Europe as he seeks to convince
his allies to supply Ukraine with fighter jets in its battle with Russia.
It started with a
surprise trip to the UK on Wednesday, which included meetings with Prime Minister
Rishi Sunak, as well as King Charles at Buckingham Palace. Zelensky also
addressed a huge – and enthusiastic – crowd of MPs at Westminster Hall, where
he said the UK was with his country on a march to “the most important victory
of our lifetime”.
Zelensky thanked the
UK for the equipment it has provided so far, but warned that supplies were “running
out” and that this could result in “stagnation” of the conflict.
He also presented House of Commons Speaker Sir
Lindsay Hoyle with the helmet of a Ukrainian pilot, the writing on which reads:
"We
have freedom, give us wings to protect it."
The Ukrainian president then travelled onto Paris where he met with
France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Olaf Scholz.
Zelensky reiterated his calls that Russia must not win the war, and said
both France and Germany had the potential to be “game-changers”.
Praising
European unity, he said the sooner Ukraine received heavy, long-range weapons
and modern planes, "the quicker this Russian aggression will end".
Zelensky
then flew onto Brussels with President Macron on Thursday morning, where he is
expected to continue his calls for greater support for his country’s war
effort.
Welcome
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's tour of European capitals.
After meetings in London and Paris yesterday, Zelensky has gone on to Brussels, where he will deliver an address to the European Parliament and join a summit of leaders from the 27 EU member states.
Stay with us for all the latest updates throughout the day.
Live Reporting
Edited by Jeremy Gahagan
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC EPACopyright: EPA
Zelensky urges EU to 'stay the course'
Zelensky has received a second standing ovation from the European Parliament in the middle of his speech.
He goes onto thank the European Union for its support of ordinary Ukrainian people, as well as those who have "spread the truth" about Russian aggression, and those who continue to stand with Ukraine.
He continues to thank the EU for the vital supplies it has provided Ukraine, including in the form of weapons, supplies, energy equipment and fuel.
Zelensky urges the EU to "stay the course" in its support for Ukraine.
Russia must not be allowed to 'steal from all of us our Europe'
Zelensky says "we must defend ourselves".
"It's important not only for the states of Europe, not only for the communities and societies of Europe," he says.
"No matter who we are... we always fight against disrespect."
"The precondition of [our dreams for our children and grandchildren] is peace and security."
Neither will be guaranteed if "we do not overcome the anti-European force that is trying to steal from all of us our Europe", he says.
'Russia attacking European way of life' - Zelensky
Zelensky uses his speech to say Russia is not only attacking Ukrainians, but also the European way of life.
"All of us enjoy this common European history," he says, adding that Putin is trying to "annihilate" European values through "total war".
"We will not allow that," he says, adding that Putin is "a dictator" using Soviet Weapons and from "dictatorial regimes" to achieve his aim.
He calls for Europe's support on the battleground.
Zelensky gets standing ovation
Zelensky gets a standing ovation and opens his address with the words "Slava Ukraini!" or "Glory to Ukraine!", a call echoed by his audience in the chamber.
He thanks the leaders gathered for their "principled and energetic" support since the start of the war and praises what "modern Europe, a peaceful Europe, gives to the world".
"The European way of life, the European standard of life, the European rules of life.., the rule of law," he says.
Zelensky addressing European Parliament
President Zelensky is now in Brussels and is about to deliver an address to the European Parliament.
He is expected to use the occasion to call on European countries to maintain and increase their military and financial support to Ukraine, including with the supply of fighter jets.
Stay with us for the latest.
Britain knows what Ukraine needs, says Wallace
James Landale
Diplomatic correspondent
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace’s comments to the BBC were made on the sidelines of a conference in Rome.
He also makes clear he has a duty to ensure that the UK and Nato have the aircraft needed for their own defence, and that it was is “more realistic and more productive” for the UK to provide Ukraine with aircraft in the long term to ensure its security after the war has ended.
“The first thing to recognise is that this is not a sort of immediate, ‘have a look and hand over a whole load of aeroplanes’,” he says, adding that it is not simply a case of towing aircraft to the border and that jet fighters need a “pit crew” such as those that are used in Formula One racing.
“Britain knows what Ukraine needs and is very happy to help in many ways trying to achieve the effect,” he says, adding that he has an obligation to defend the UK’s shores and its people.
“And I have the obligation to help Ukraine so if I gave away all the fighter jets, and all the tanks, that would mean taking them out of Estonia and taking them out of Britain, and there are lots of obligations here,” he says.
BreakingWallace rules out immediate transfer of jets to Ukraine
UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has told the BBC that there will be no immediate transfer of UK fighter jets to Ukraine.
He says gifting any fighter jets would potentially take months, and instead the UK would focus on using alternative methods of providing air cover to Ukraine, using long range missiles and drones.
He dismisses as “unrealistic” Boris Johnson’s suggestions that the UK could provide 100 Typhoon warplanes, emphasising the type most likely to be sent was not equipped for ground attack.
He says that Typhoons are made by a coalition of different countries and their permission would be needed before the aircraft could be given to Ukraine.
Zelensky’s European charm offensive
President Zelensky has this week been on a charm offensive tour around Europe as he seeks to convince his allies to supply Ukraine with fighter jets in its battle with Russia.
It started with a surprise trip to the UK on Wednesday, which included meetings with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, as well as King Charles at Buckingham Palace. Zelensky also addressed a huge – and enthusiastic – crowd of MPs at Westminster Hall, where he said the UK was with his country on a march to “the most important victory of our lifetime”.
Zelensky thanked the UK for the equipment it has provided so far, but warned that supplies were “running out” and that this could result in “stagnation” of the conflict.
He also presented House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle with the helmet of a Ukrainian pilot, the writing on which reads: "We have freedom, give us wings to protect it."
The Ukrainian president then travelled onto Paris where he met with France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Olaf Scholz.
Zelensky reiterated his calls that Russia must not win the war, and said both France and Germany had the potential to be “game-changers”.
Praising European unity, he said the sooner Ukraine received heavy, long-range weapons and modern planes, "the quicker this Russian aggression will end".
Zelensky then flew onto Brussels with President Macron on Thursday morning, where he is expected to continue his calls for greater support for his country’s war effort.
Welcome
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's tour of European capitals.
After meetings in London and Paris yesterday, Zelensky has gone on to Brussels, where he will deliver an address to the European Parliament and join a summit of leaders from the 27 EU member states.
Stay with us for all the latest updates throughout the day.