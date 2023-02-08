PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Today will mark President Zelensky's third official visit since Ukraine was invaded – the first being his trip to the US just before Christmas and the second to Poland (which he did on the way home from Washington).

It’s also his first visit to the UK since 2020.

The last time Rishi Sunak met the wartime leader was when he flew to Kyiv in November, a trip on which the PM announced a £50m aid package to Ukraine – and said Britain knows “what it means to fight for freedom”.

Today Sunak is announcing further support, including sending more military aid and training Ukrainian fighter jet pilots.

Former PM Boris Johnson, who forged a close friendship with Zelensky during his time at Downing Street, previously said he’d be honoured to host him in the UK.