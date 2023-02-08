Today will mark President Zelensky's third official visit since Ukraine was invaded – the first being his trip to the US just before Christmas and the second to Poland (which he did on the way home from Washington).
It’s also his first visit to the UK since 2020.
The last time Rishi Sunak met the wartime leader was when he
flew to Kyiv in November, a trip on which the PM announced a £50m aid package to Ukraine – and said
Britain knows “what it means to fight for freedom”.
Today
Sunak is announcing further support, including sending more military aid and training
Ukrainian fighter jet pilots.
Former PM Boris Johnson, who forged a close friendship with
Zelensky during his time at Downing Street, previously said he’d be honoured
to host him in the UK.
Zelensky visits UK for first time since war began – welcome
Hello and thanks for joining us on what’s shaping up to be a
busy day at Westminster.
In addition to the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs)
session at midday, there’ll be a surprise visit by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr
Zelensky – his first to the UK since the war with Russia began last February.
Zelensky's due to address Parliament as UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announces more British aid to Ukraine, including a move to train fighter jet pilots and implement further sanctions against Russia.
We’ll bring you all the latest on this page, including the
stand-off between Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in the Commons a little later.
Stay with us for the latest developments and analysis.
