Sunak poised for mini-reshuffle of cabinet

The reported reshuffle comes with the position of Conservative Party chairman currently vacant. It had been filled by Nadhim Zahawi until he was sacked by Rishi Sunak just over a week ago.

An investigation by the prime minister's ethics adviser found Nadhim Zahawi had breached the ministerial code seven times while failing to disclose that he was being investigated over his tax affairs.

The PM said an inquiry had made clear that there had been a "serious breach of the ministerial code".

The BBC understands that Zahawi paid HMRC around £5m in total, including a penalty. At the time he was responsible for the UK's tax system as chancellor under Boris Johnson.

Sunak was criticised for not acting quickly enough in dismissing the former chancellor, but insisted he had "followed the right process".