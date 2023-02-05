Shapps quizzed as Truss returns and strikes grip UK

Let’s take a look at who Laura’s panel will be today, starting with Kate Bingham.
Dame Kate Bingham is the manager of a venture capital firm but best known for leading the government’s Vaccine Taskforce. As chair, her work rolling out the coronavirus vaccine programme has been widely praised both by scientists and the media.
She is joined by Liz Kendall.
Kendall is the Labour MP for Leicester West and also shadow minister for social care. A former director of the Ambulance Service Network and also of the Maternity Alliance charity, Kendall campaigned to improve both maternity and paternity pay and leave.
Jake Berry is also on the panel this morning.
Conservative MP for Rossendale and Darwin, Berry is a former parliamentary private secretary to one of today’s guests, Grant Shapps.
Earlier this week he had his say on civil servants striking on “walkout Wednesday”, and he’s suggested Dominic Raab should be suspended as deputy prime minster while bullying allegations - which Raab denies - are investigated.
See all our guests’ reaction to the week’s events on BBC One or by clicking the play button at the top of this page from 09:00 GMT.
What Sunday's papers say
As we await today's programme at 09:00, let's have a look at today's front pages.
The Sunday Telegraph leads with an exclusive essay from the former prime minister, Liz Truss. In the 4,000 word piece, Truss makes her first public remarks since her resignation as leader in September.
Reflecting on her 49-day tenure - the shortest in UK history - Truss writes that she wasn't "blameless" for the economic chaos that followed the mini-budget.
Truss says successive Conservative governments didn't lay the groundwork for what she sought to do - because they failed to argue for a lower-tax, more deregulated economy.
Meanwhile, the Observer reports that there is "zero chance" the Tories will meet their pledge to build 40 new hospitals. The Sunday paper reports that only a quarter of the hospitals will be built, in contrast to the promise made by Boris Johnson in his 2019 election manifesto.
An unnamed boss of an NHS Trust has told the paper there's "zero chance" of 40 new hospitals by the end the decade, and that "we'll be lucky to get eight".
The Sunday Times claims Rishi Sunak is prepared to pull the UK out of the European Convention on Human Rights - if judges in Strasbourg fail to back the government's changes to immigration laws.
The newspaper said the PM was finalising plans that will "push the boundaries of what is legally possible". If the laws are blocked by the European Court of Human Rights, he's said to be willing to "deploy the nuclear option before the general election" - by withdrawing from the Convention at the heart of the Conservative manifesto.
Welcome to our live and continuous coverage of today’s big political interviews as we bring you coverage, reaction and analysis from Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
After a week of strikes which included what became known as “walkout Wednesday", we’re joined by Business Secretary Grant Shapps.
He’s likely to face questions on Liz Truss - his former boss’s - return to the political fray. She’s written a 4,000-word essay in today’s Sunday Telegraph defending her short time in Downing Street and insists she was never given a "realistic chance" to implement her policies.
General Secretary of the Unite union Sharon Graham is also with us after the week’s industrial action by teachers, train drivers, university lecturers and others. More strikes are planned for this week.
And Timur Miroshnychenko, Ukraine’s Eurovision commentator, will be discussing his country’s chances of winning the contest again.
Laura’s panel this week features the former head of the government’s vaccine taskforce, Kate Bingham, Labour frontbencher and shadow minister for social care Liz Kendall and former Conservative party chairman Jake Berry.
Stay with us as we bring you more from today’s guests, as well as analysis and reaction from the panel.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Who’s on today’s panel?
