Shapps quizzed as Truss returns and strikes grip UK

Let’s take a look at who Laura’s panel will be today, starting with Kate Bingham.

Dame Kate Bingham is the manager of a venture capital firm but best known for leading the government’s Vaccine Taskforce. As chair, her work rolling out the coronavirus vaccine programme has been widely praised both by scientists and the media.

She is joined by Liz Kendall.

Kendall is the Labour MP for Leicester West and also shadow minister for social care. A former director of the Ambulance Service Network and also of the Maternity Alliance charity, Kendall campaigned to improve both maternity and paternity pay and leave.

Jake Berry is also on the panel this morning.

Conservative MP for Rossendale and Darwin, Berry is a former parliamentary private secretary to one of today’s guests, Grant Shapps.

Earlier this week he had his say on civil servants striking on “walkout Wednesday”, and he’s suggested Dominic Raab should be suspended as deputy prime minster while bullying allegations - which Raab denies - are investigated.

See all our guests’ reaction to the week’s events on BBC One or by clicking the play button at the top of this page from 09:00 GMT.