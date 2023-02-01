Edited by Andrew Humphrey and Jasmine Taylor-Coleman
Which line of attack will Sunak's opponents take?
Damian Grammaticas
Political correspondent
Spiralling strike action, a stumbling economy, government
ministers caught in ethics probes. From which angle will Rishi Sunak have to
fend off criticism today? Perhaps all of them.
For his opponents there’s a
whole of buffet of choices. It’s the biggest day of industrial action in years.
In every sector workers are frustrated that the government isn’t actually
talking to them about pay. If asked Mr Sunak is likely to repeat his insistence
that to give bigger pay rises would be inflationary.
With the IMF predicting
the UK to have the worst economic performance of any major country he’s
vulnerable there too.
But it may be on the ethics probes that it’s easiest to
attack him, the one just completed that led him to sack Nadim Zahawi and the
one to be completed into bullying complaints against his Deputy Prime Minister
Dominic Raab.
Buckle up prime minister, it could be a rough ride!
PMQs starting shortly
The wait is almost over.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be on his feet very soon to answer PMQs.
'Walkout Wednesday'
PA Media
Teachers are joining a wave of public sector workers striking over pay and conditions in what's being dubbed "Walkout Wednesday".
Members of seven unions are on strike today - totalling 500,000 workers. It looks set to be the biggest walkout in more than a decade.
Lecturers, librarians, and other university workers belonging to the UCU union will join the walkouts.
So will train drivers belonging to Aslef, affecting services in England, Scotland and Wales.
Closer to home for Westminster, 100,000 civil servants in 124 government departments have walked out in a dispute over pay and conditions.
There’s plenty for Keir Starmer and other MPs to quiz Rishi Sunak
about at the dispatch box.
Today’s session of PMQs comes during widespread disruption
during school, civil service, train and bus strikes that have been dubbed “Walkout
Wednesday”.
The government continues to insist the pay rises being
demanded by unions are not realistic, but Labour says ministers are stoking
industrial conflict.
Meanwhile, the PM is facing calls to suspend deputy PM Dominic
Raab during an ongoing investigation into bullying allegations against him, which
he denies.
And there are also reports emerging of progress in Brexit
talks over Northern Ireland – another issue that Conservative MPs might want to
press Sunak on.
What's the latest on the claims against Dominic Raab?
Dominic Raab - the deputy PM and justice secretary - is facing multiple complaints of bullying from civil servants who have worked with him in a range of government departments.
At least three permanent secretaries - the UK's most senior civil servants who run government departments - who worked with Raab have now given evidence to the inquiry into his behaviour. Raab denies the allegations.
This morning, a civil service union leader said deputy PM Dominic Raab should be suspended while he is investigated.
Dave Penman told the BBC: "If that was any other employee… they would in all likelihood be suspended from their job."
He also said that the investigation involved "dozens" of civil servants and eight complaints covering three government departments.
The PM has said he will wait for the outcome of the inquiry before taking any action - but could likely be challenged by Keir Starmer on the issue.
PM has left No 10
PA Media
Rishi Sunak has just left Downing Street, on his way to the Commons for Prime Minister's Questions.
Take your seats for this week's PMQs
Why did it take so long to sack Nadhim Zahawi? Should Dominic Raab be suspended while bullying allegations against him are investigated?
And what’s being done to end the latest wave of public sector strikes?
These are just some of the things Labour's Sir Keir Starmer and opposition MPs could quiz Rishi Sunak about at PMQs shortly.
The debate gets going at midday, so stay with us as we bring you live coverage of today's sparring match in the Commons.
