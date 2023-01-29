This coming Wednesday, children across England and Wales are set to miss a day of school as teachers belonging to the National Education Union stage their first of seven planned one-day strikes.

The NEU - whose joint general secretary Mary Bousted is on the Kuenssberg panel - is taking strike action as part of a dispute over pay. Teachers had a 5% rise last year, but the union says that with inflation in the UK of around 10%, that constitutes a real-terms pay cut.

As well as 1 February, national strikes are scheduled for 15 and 16 March. There are several regional dates too.

The NEU is the UK's largest education union, and says the strike will affect 23,400 schools in England and Wales.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan says she plans to meet union leaders later this week.

Head teachers are expected to take "all reasonable steps" to keep schools open for as many pupils as possible during a strike, according to Department for Education guidance .