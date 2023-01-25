The row about Nadhim Zahawi now pivots on six words uttered a week ago by the prime minister, and the asteroid of new information that thundered down at the weekend.

At Prime Minister's Questions last Wednesday, Rishi Sunak was asked about Zahawi and his answer was pithy, bordering on the dismissive.

Zahawi had "already addressed this matter in full", Sunak said. Those are the crucial six words.

The revelations that were to follow were to publicly humiliate the prime minister, because at the weekend Zahawi acknowledged he had paid a penalty to Revenue and Customs when he settled what to most will sound like a colossal tax bill -- in the region of £5m.

Downing Street told us this was news to them, and it was soon news to Zahawi that he had a bloke called Sir Laurie Magnus on his case, the prime minister's new ethics adviser.

In other words, Rishi Sunak had gone from pithy endorsement to downright public equivocation about his party chairman's conduct.

We can expect Labour to give all this some welly at Prime Minister's Questions later.