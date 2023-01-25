Six words uttered by Rishi Sunak that could prove pivotal
Chris Mason
Political editor
The row about
Nadhim Zahawi now pivots on six words uttered a week ago by the prime minister,
and the asteroid of new information that thundered down at the weekend.
At Prime Minister's
Questions last Wednesday, Rishi Sunak was asked about Zahawi and his answer was
pithy, bordering on the dismissive.
Zahawi had "already addressed this matter in full", Sunak said. Those are the crucial six words.
The revelations
that were to follow were to publicly humiliate the prime minister, because at
the weekend Zahawi acknowledged he had paid a penalty to Revenue and
Customs when he settled what to most will sound like a colossal tax bill
-- in the region of £5m.
Downing Street
told us this was news to them, and it was soon news to Zahawi that he had a
bloke called Sir Laurie Magnus on his case, the prime minister's new ethics
adviser.
In other words,
Rishi Sunak had gone from pithy endorsement to downright public equivocation
about his party chairman's conduct.
We can expect
Labour to give all this some welly at Prime Minister's Questions later.
Zahawi arrives at Conservative HQ
EPACopyright: EPA
Tory Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi was seen arriving at Conservative Party headquarters in Westminster earlier this morning. The press had been gathered outside his house from dawn.
All eyes are on Zahawi today - and his tax affairs - as Rishi Sunak faces a grilling from the opposition at PMQs later.
Legal threats under scrutiny
Nick Eardley
Chief political correspondent
On the BBC this morning, the former Tory minister David Gauke also questioned Nadhim Zahawi's previous public remarks, saying it was "very hard if not impossible" to reconcile his public comments with the revelation he paid a tax penalty.
Gauke also criticised legal threats against the Dan Neidle, the independent a tax lawyer who made claims about Zahawi's tax affairs last summer.
"It appears he was threatening to sue people...for essentially telling the truth," said Gauke.
Former Tory minister expects Zahawi to end up resigning
Nick Eardley
Chief political correspondent
Nadhim Zahawi is likely to have to resign over the row about his tax affairs, according to former Conservative minister David Gauke.
He told the BBC this morning: "It's hard to see how this doesn't ultimately end in his resignation".
Gauke said there were too many "impossible questions".
He predicted PMQs at midday would be "very uncomfortable" for Rishi Sunak - and that he should be worried that information had emerged in the week since the prime minister said Zahawi had answered questions in full about his tax affairs.
The investigation into Zahawi
Iain Watson
Political correspondent
Nadhim Zahawi is being investigated by the PM's recently appointed adviser on
ministerial standards, Sir Laurie Magnus.
Sir
Laurie is looking at whether Nadhim Zahawi may have breached the
ministerial code - that's the rule-book which requires
honesty integrity, openness and accountability from those in government office.
The code also states that "ministers
should be as open as possible with Parliament and the public, refusing to
provide information only when disclosure would not be in the public interest".
Last summer when Zahawi was chancellor, he had dismissed reports of an HMRC investigation as "smears" and had threatened some of those who intended to raise questions
about his tax affairs with legal action.
And this has now drawn
criticism not just from the opposition, but from a less predictable source -
the cross-bench peer Lord Evans.
Some
senior Conservatives are privately baffled that the party chairman didn't sort
out his tax affairs well before becoming a minister.
Zahawi said he was confident he'd acted properly throughout.
Criticism of Zahawi extends beyond opposition parties
Last summer, Nadhim Zahawi dismissed reports of a HMRC investigation as "smears" and threatened some who intended to raise questions about his tax affairs with legal action.
This has drawn criticism not just from the opposition, but people like Lord Evans, Chairman of the Committee on Standards in Public Life.
He told BBC Radio 4's PM programme yesterday that the "apparent legal attempts to suppress this story" does not "live up to the sort of standards" the public would expect.
Senior Conservative MP Caroline Nokes has meanwhile called for Zahawi to "stand aside until this matter is all cleared up" but the prime minister has so far stood by him saying it is "longstanding practice" for ministers to remain in their roles while under investigation.
Three questions Sunak needs to answer
Nick Eardley
Chief political correspondent
UK ParliamentCopyright: UK Parliament
What a difference a week makes. At PMQs last week, Rishi Sunak said Nadhim Zahawi had
addressed matters in full.
We’re told that at that time the prime minister didn’t know Zahawi paid a penalty as part of his tax settlement with HMRC.
You can expect the PM to face some key questions on this today:
What did he find out and when?
What advice did he get when Zahawi was appointed?
Is he still happy to take his minister at his word?
Zahawi has shown no sign of resigning. He is determined to
make his case in a probe by the PM’s ethics adviser.
But that investigation has not stopped more questions
coming.
What can we expect from today?
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Prime Minister's Questions is likely to be a testy affair today, with the opposition parties expected to grill Rishi Sunak about Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs.
Sunak has ordered his ethics advisor to investigate how Zahawi resolved a tax dispute when he was chancellor.
The PM has said there are "questions that need answering" but it is unclear what he knew about Zahawi's dealings with HMRC when he appointed him.
Zahawi, who is chairman of the Conservative Party, maintains he behaved appropriately.
Labour has argued the prime minister should sack Zahawi before the investigation concludes, calling it a "pathetic attempt to pass the buck".
Sunak under pressure over Zahawi's tax affairs
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage. It's going to be a busy political morning, all building up to Prime Minister's Questions at noon.
At the weekly showdown in the Commons, Rishi Sunak is likely to face more criticism today as he resists calls to sack Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi over his tax affairs when he was chancellor.
Leader of the Opposition, Sir Keir Starmer, is expected to press the PM on what he knew and when.
Analysis EPACopyright: EPA UK ParliamentCopyright: UK Parliament
